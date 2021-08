The plant-based milk industry has grown significantly in recent years, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Whether consumers are choosing animal-free products because they believe they are a healthier alternative to cow's milk or because it's been seen that plant-based milk is more sustainable and better for the environment, all signs indicate that consumers will continue to purchase these products in the years to come, according to Food Dive who points to current data that shows that "four in 10 adults in the US lives in a home where someone regularly uses them."