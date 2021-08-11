Cancel
Russell Westbrook: It's 'surreal' to join hometown Lakers

By Erin Walsh
 8 days ago
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has always hoped he could one day play for his hometown Los Angeles Lakers. That dream became a reality when he was traded from the Washington Wizards to L.A. this summer.

Westbrook was introduced as a Laker for the first time on Tuesday, and the veteran guard said he still can't believe he'll be putting on a purple and gold jersey for the 2021-22 season.

"It's surreal," he said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "I think it still hasn't hit me yet, being from L.A., growing up not too far from here and being able to watch the parades -- try to go to them, try to miss school to try to go to them. Being a Laker fan and being from L.A., but now everything coming full circle for me."

Westbrook is a native of Hawthorne, Calif., and went to college at UCLA. He spent 11 seasons of his NBA career with the Oklahoma City Thunder before playing for the Houston Rockets and later the Wizards.

The Lakers traded Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and its 2021 first-round pick to Washington at last month's draft in exchange for Westbrook.

The nine-time All-Star averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists last season while shooting 43.9% from the field and 31.5% from deep.

The deal for Westbrook was one of several moves the Lakers have made this summer to overhaul their roster following a first-round playoff loss to the Phoenix Suns.

L.A. has also added Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk and Kendrick Nunn this offseason in an effort to bolster its roster for another title run in 2022.

