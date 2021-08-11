Chet Haze criticizes vaccine despite parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson getting Covid: Buzz

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks, makes headlines, it's never for a positive reason. And now, he's back in the news again for more actions that are causing backlash. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Hanks posted an anti-vaccine rant on his Instagram account. In a video, the 31-year-old starts by sharing what appears to be an earnest message about why it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but then says he was joking and gives an expletive-filled speech about how he's not getting vaccinated. He also downplays the severity of contracting COVID. Adding another layer to this is the fact that Hanks' parents were two of the first celebrities to contract COVID back in March and have spoken about their experience openly.