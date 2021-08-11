Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chet Haze criticizes vaccine despite parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson getting Covid: Buzz

By Geoff Herbert
Posted by 
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chet Haze criticizes vaccine despite parents Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson getting Covid. Chet Hanks, an actor also known as rapper Chet Haze, is stirring up controversy again. The 31-year-old son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is criticizing the Covid-19 vaccines despite his parents becoming among the first celebrities to publicly reveal they contracted the coronavirus last year. “I’ve been kind of on the fence about this for a while, that’s why I never spoke on it,” Chet said in a “PSA” video Monday. “But with the amount of people that I know recently that have gotten COVID, and with the numbers rising, I think it’s important for me to say like, I got the vaccine, I think everybody should.”

www.syracuse.com

Comments / 1

Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
38K+
Followers
30K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Hitchcock
Person
Eminem
Person
Baz Luhrmann
Person
Rita Wilson
Person
Colin Hanks
Person
Fred Durst
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
David Schwimmer
Person
Tom Hanks
Person
Christina Ricci
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Hilary Duff
Person
Joey Lawrence
Person
Stevie Nicks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram#Mtv#Rs#Lifetime Movie Co Star#Dm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
BET

Watch Chet Hanks Go On Anti-Vaccine Rant After Being Told To Wear Mask

In the latest befuddled Chet Hanks rant, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who also apparently raps, went full anti-vaxx on Instagram. Despite both of his parents having been hospitalized with the disease, Chet called the potentially fatal virus “the m****rf*****g flu.” His tirade seemed to come after he was at a Barnes & Noble bookstore, where an employee prompted him to pull his mask up over his nose.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Is Why Tom Hanks' Son Is Under Fire Again

When Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son, Chet Hanks, makes headlines, it's never for a positive reason. And now, he's back in the news again for more actions that are causing backlash. On Sunday, Aug. 9, Hanks posted an anti-vaccine rant on his Instagram account. In a video, the 31-year-old starts by sharing what appears to be an earnest message about why it's important to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but then says he was joking and gives an expletive-filled speech about how he's not getting vaccinated. He also downplays the severity of contracting COVID. Adding another layer to this is the fact that Hanks' parents were two of the first celebrities to contract COVID back in March and have spoken about their experience openly.
CelebritiesThe Tab

Shock: Tom Hanks’ weird son Chet is massive anti-vaxxer

Chet Hanks, son of iconic movie star Tom Hanks, is at it again and being more annoying than ever. Right in the middle of his “white boy summer,” Chet posted a video on Instagram about his stance on vaccines. Needless to say, none of what he said is supported by...
Celebritiesthewestsidegazette.com

Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Stands By His Anti-Vaccine Remarks

WASHINGTON — Hollywood couple Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son Chet Hanks recently double-downed on his stance that the Covid-19 vaccine isn’t for him. Hanks took to his Instagram account on Aug. 11, 2021, and spoke about his past remarks surrounding the Covid-19 vaccine. “I’m going to keep this real...
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

Scarlett Johansson joins Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie in all-star movie

Scarlett Johansson is the latest star to join Wes Anderson's next movie, which is currently shooting in Spain. The cast includes several Anderson favourites, such as Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman. The Black Widow star joins other big-name newcomers Tom Hanks and Margot Robbie. Homeland's Rupert Friend will also star.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Tom Hanks’ Embarrassing Son Chet Posts Anti-Vaxx Rant Despite His Parents’ Health Scare!

The son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson uploaded a shocking Instagram “PSA” on Monday that initially seemed to be in support of the coronavirus vaccine — which would make sense considering his parents’ health scare with the virus in March 2020 was one of the main reasons Americans began to take the threat seriously. Unfortunately the final message was anything but supportive.
Public HealthHollywood Reporter

Rita Wilson

Rita Wilson Reflects on Being Diagnosed With COVID-19 One Year Ago. "One year ago today I was playing the Sydney Opera House @sydneyoperahouse, the next day started feeling very tired and achy, two days later hospitalized with Covid 19," the actress wrote on…. Lifestyle News. Mar 7, 2021 8:22 am.
Celebritieswmleader.com

Chet Hanks, Whose Parents Had Covid, Goes on Anti-Vax Instagram Rant

“Y’ain’t sticking me with that motherf—ing needle!”. Chet Hanks — the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, two of the first stars to disclose they actually had the coronavirus — went on an anti-vax rant Monday on Instagram. For a second there, it seemed like Chet was actually doing...
Public Healthfemalefirst.co.uk

Chet Hanks won't have coronavirus vaccine

Chet Hanks - whose parents Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were among the first stars to contract coronavirus - has insisted he won't be vaccinated against COVID-19. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son won't be vaccinated against COVID-19. The Hollywood couple were two of the first big name stars to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Tom Hanks' Son's Wild Rant About Vaccines Has The Internet Seeing Red

In March 2020, Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson shocked fans around the world when they became the first Hollywood actors to contract the coronavirus. At the time, Hanks was busy filming Baz Luhrmann's currently untitled Elvis Presley movie, and announced their shared diagnosis on his Instagram page. He wrote that he and Wilson had "felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," before they were tested and confirmed to have the virus, per The New York Times. Wilson had just finished a performance at the Sydney Opera House when she was diagnosed alongside Hanks, who was filming in Australia.
Celebritiesenergy941.com

Soulja Boy Signs Chet Hanks To His Label

Tom Hanks’ son is now signed to Soulja Boy’s SODMG label. “It’s going down man,” Soulja Boy said in a video. “Chet Hanks man, my new artist signed to SODMG Records as the first rapper signed this year. It’s going down. Big Draco, we about [sic] to make history, you know what I’m saying? SODMG. Album on the way, just wait.”
Celebritiesenstarz.com

Tom Hanks' Controversial Son Chet Hanks Served With Battery Right on His Birthday; IG Revealed Wheareabouts to GF

In the middle of a controversy revolving around his opinions about COVID-19 vaccines, it is reported that Tom Hanks' son is actually in the middle of a legal crisis. Earlier this month, Chet Hanks was issued with court papers by his ex-girlfriend earlier this month while trying to celebrate his birthday. Kiana Parker, the ex-GF, was able to track down Chet with some high-tech means. According to Kiana's rep, Chet was eventually tracked down by a process server on August 7 at 12:16 AM.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Bryan Cranston among stars for latest Wes Anderson film

Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber have been added to the ever-growing ensemble for Wes Anderson's new film. Bryan Cranston, Hope Davis, Jeffrey Wright and Liev Schreiber have joined the cast of Wes Anderson's latest movie. The quartet are the latest stars to join the ever-expanding cast...
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Jennifer Aniston Reportedly Dating Halle Berry's Ex Gabriel Aubry

'The Morning Show' star is reportedly 'doing things differently this time around' by keeping 'her dates low-key and under the radar,' unlike what she did with her exes like Vince Vaughn or John Mayer. AceShowbiz - Jennifer Aniston is reportedly back into the dating scene. More than three years after...

Comments / 1

Community Policy