Syracuse, N.Y. – A Syracuse man has been stabbed twice in two months following two separate altercations on the same block of Burnet Avenue. Tyler Gammons, 36, suffered a laceration to the forehead and finger during an altercation in the 800 block of Burnet Avenue at 11:03 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release issued Wednesday from Syracuse police. Gammons is being treated at Upstate University Hospital and is expected to survive, police said.