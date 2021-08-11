Cancel
Floyd County, IA

Road Fixes Continue After Sunday Night Deluge in Floyd, Chickasaw Counties

By Mark Pitz
951thebull.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd and Chickasaw county roads are on the road to recovery following a deluge of rain late Sunday night into Monday morning. National Weather Service data shows that almost nine inches of rain fell near Chickasaw Township and almost six inches in Bradford Township, both in southwest Chickasaw county. Chickasaw County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) and E911 Coordinator Jeff Bernatz confirmed the huge rainfalls in the county, but his office received no reports of flooding. He adds the Cedar Lake dam in Nashua was also able to accommodate the extra flow of water without problem.

