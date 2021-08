Full frame is still the buzzword in the photography world. However, did you know that you don’t have to buy full-frame cameras to get professional results?. Well, it’s true. Both APS-C and micro four-thirds cameras are more than enough for modern professional photography. Unfortunately, these small sensor cameras get a bad rap. The reason? Influencers shouting that you MUST have more than small sensor cameras to be a pro! This is fake news.