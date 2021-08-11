Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Upgrade your online protection for a fraction of the cost with a NordVPN subscription

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8nkY_0bONLvQT00

The Hill may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

These days, with more people working, learning, and interacting remotely than ever before, the ability to connect online is a crucial aspect of daily life. While our reliance on internet connectivity expands, so does the threat against personal privacy.

Concerned about interference from hackers who covet access to your sensitive data? Put your worries at ease, enjoy online anonymity, and regain control over your digital life by turning to NordVPN. This critically acclaimed service uses military-grade encryption to keep your browsing safe and private, and a one-year subscription is currently available at a fraction of the cost.

Normally, a one-year plan with NordVPN comes with a price tag of nearly $300 but limited-time savings drop your investment to only $47.20 when you use code NORD20 at checkout.

Carrying ratings of at least four stars out of five from sources such as CNET, PC Mag, PC World, TechRadar, and TrustPilot, this service eliminates the dangers of leaving your data exposed without sacrificing the efficiency and functionality you require.

Utilizing more than 3,500 server locations in 61 different countries, NordVPN ensures your online activity won’t be limited by geographic restrictions. Plus, in an on-the-go world, your privacy is protected on public WiFi networks that are often exploited by outsiders.

All data sent through NordVPN’s private tunnels is double-encrypted, keeping you and your online activities anonymous. A strict zero-log policy adds to that peace of mind.

There’s no need to worry about losing the computer performance you count on to complete your daily agenda. NordVPN goes above and beyond in cybersecurity, allowing you to keep your focus elsewhere while operating without speed or bandwidth limits.

This subscription can be accessed on Windows, Mac, Linux, Chrome OS, iOS, and Android devices. You will quickly discover why more than 1 million users worldwide have opted into a NordVPN plan.

Take advantage of this opportunity to upgrade your online protection. Pick up a one-year subscription to NordVPN for only $47.20 ($286) with code NORD20 and surf the web with confidence.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

323K+
Followers
33K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Protection#Nordvpn#Personal Data#Computer Performance#Android#Cnet#World#Techradar#Trustpilot#Wifi#Nordvpn#Chrome Os
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Android Devices
Related
Technologyxda-developers

Google may soon bundle Play Pass with your Google One subscription

Google appears to be working on a new bundle that gives you access to Google One cloud storage and Google Play Pass with a single subscription. The bundle will be cheaper than if you subscribed to a Google One plan and Play Pass separately. For starters, Google Play Pass is a subscription service that offers apps and games without ads or in-app purchases for a fixed monthly/yearly fee. Meanwhile, Google One is a paid cloud service and includes perks like a VPN, premium photo editing features, and support from Google experts.
Technologyreviewgeek.com

Your Peloton Treadmill No Longer Requires a Subscription for Basic Use

Peloton recently pushed a software update that prevents its treadmills from running without a 4-digit PIN. It’s an important and overdue safety feature, but unfortunately, it prevented Peloton owners from using their treadmills without a $40 per month subscription. Thankfully, a new software update has remedied the problem. The Tread...
TechnologyClickOnDetroit.com

Connect with your audience better with a lifetime subscription to LiveWebinar Pro

There are many different pieces to running a successful business and one of those pieces that are often overlooked is the use of webinars. Many small businesses and solo entrepreneurs can benefit from using a webinar to connect with their audience, network with other small businesses, have meetings, and conduct sales and training presentations.
ComputersNew York Post

Upgrade virtual events with 86% off LiveWebinar Pro subscription

In the age of the video call, having the right software to present professionally over digital connections is essential. We’re all now used to working remotely, as well as frequently attending events and meeting digitally. There’s nothing worse for the organizer or the attendees when the video conferencing technology doesn’t...
Cell PhonesAugusta Free Press

Some of the best apps for online phone tracking protection

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. At present every child’s parent has enough affection and care for them. Never let the child be hidden from sight. Sometimes when they go out for work, their worries increase. Many parents wonder if there is a way to take care of their children when they go out. Science must have heard them. Today technology has come a long way with the blessings of science. When someone in the family or a child goes out of the house, everyone naturally worries because the danger always comes unknowingly. If you go out, there may be an accident, there may be trouble with someone. In addition, sexual harassment, insulting someone, listening to someone has become a common occurrence nowadays. No one has the power to ignore all these problems.
Technologymactrast.com

MacTrast Deals: NordVPN: 2-Yr Subscription

NordVPN’s private tunnels are double encrypted (double data SSL-based 2048-bit encryption), keeping you anonymous and hiding your information. And, with zero logs recorded, you can surf with an absolute peace of mind. Description. There’s no shortage of VPNs on the market, but few can match the ratings that NordVPN brings...
Computerswindowsreport.com

5+ Best Chrome VPN extensions to protect your online privacy

Google Chrome is a solid browser, but some users are concerned about their privacy while browsing the web. What makes Chrome great is that it supports a wide variety of extensions for almost any purpose. VPN extensions are great additions that could further enhance your sense of privacy and security.
ComputersAndroid Central

Upgrading your PS5 SSD could be costly, and it's not for everyone

The PS5's ultra-fast internal SSD allows developers to seriously reduce or even eliminate load times in the best PS5 games. With that in mind, expanding that storage can be extremely tricky if you don't know what you're doing. If you're planning on upgrading your PS5 storage space, there are some things you need to be careful of. You need to properly research the SSD you're using, making sure it meets multiple requirements. You'll also have to understand how to install the drive.
InternetVice

The True Cost of Online Marketplaces

In December 2015, kids across the country anxiously awaited the holiday season, hoping to receive that year’s most coveted toy: the hoverboard. Parents knew that the self-balancing electric scooters were the hottest toy on the market. What they didn’t know was that hundreds of them would literally go up in flames thanks to faulty batteries.
Cell PhonesClick2Houston.com

Here is how to store your COVID vaccine card on your phone

HOUSTON – With more businesses and events beginning to require customers to show proof of their vaccine, people are trying to find easier ways to display it so you don’t have to carry it with you where ever you go. Since you’ve always got your phone with you, storing your card on your device is a good option.
TechnologyIGN

Protect Your Browsing For A Full Year For Less Than $50 NordVPN

Everyone knows that in today’s world, you need a reliable VPN. It protects all your private data, so you can use online banking and online shopping without any worry, it keeps your browsing anonymous and away from prying eyes, and it allows you to browse the internet, totally unrestricted by geo-blocked and region-restricted content (yes, that means finally you’ll have access to international Netflix, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, and more).
Economychiefexecutive.net

How Leaders Can Proactively Protect Their Online Reputations

Reputation is the most important asset you’ll ever own. A recent study found that 70% of a company’s reputation is attributable to the perception of their CEO. Unfortunately, many CEOs don’t know what appears when searching their name in Google search results or on social media until it’s too late.
Computersvmware.com

vSphere Upgrade Cost

I am rebuilding our old server and want to use Windows Server 2019 but notice that I need a more recent version of ESXi to support 2019. Our server is quite a few years old and in locating the vSphere Hypervisor installer I see that I have installers and license keys for versions 5.1, 5.5 and 7.0.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

How To Cancel Your Audible Subscription

Audible is a really great service from Amazon, however, it’s not for everyone. And it’s one of those subscription services that is easy to cancel, if you’re looking to cut your costs and save some cash. Today, we’ll show you how to cancel your Audible subscription. It’s quite easy, but Audible does make it a bit difficult to actually cancel.
EconomyNewsday

How digital estate planning can protect your online life

You may not own cryptocurrency or nonfungible tokens. You may not have a big Instagram following or run an online business. But if you do almost anything online, you probably have digital assets — electronic records that you own, control or license. Failing to make arrangements for those assets while you’re alive could cause unnecessary costs, stress and heartache to those you leave behind.
TechnologySan Francisco Weekly

4 Tools You Should Use to Protect Your Online Safety

Online safety and privacy is becoming more and more important as hackers and cyber criminals come up with more sophisticated ways to gain access to our online accounts and personal information. Whether you use the internet for work, personal reasons, or a combination of both, keeping yourself safe online has never been more crucial. Many people are now using online services like internet banking and shopping for the convenience – but sadly failing to protect yourself when using these services can increase your risk. Here are some tools that you can use to improve your personal online safety in 2021.
Internetmarketresearchtelecast.com

Data protection complaint against “Pur” subscriptions to German-language news websites

The Austrian data protection organization noyb has lodged a complaint against six large German-language news websites and opposes so-called cookie paywalls. Visitors to the pages must decide at this barrier whether they either consent to the display of personalized advertising and the associated tracking, or whether they want to take out a paid subscription.
Computersgoldenwest.com

Protect Your Connection with Vipre

Protect Your Connection with VIPRE Advanced Security. From viruses to malware and everything in between, VIPRE Advanced Security offers easy-to-install, complete computer protection. Our Internet Help Desk stands behind it with free 24/7 support. Now is he time to protect your computer from online threats!. Tell Norton You're Covered!. Call...
Computerscybersecdn.com

How to Protect your Data With Encryption

Cybercriminals are making headlines using ransomware to block organizations from accessing their own critical business data to extort ransoms. In 2021, ransomware has become a pervasive, newsworthy topic that competes as a major national security issue. In the last year alone, ransomware cost American victims roughly $1.4 billion in ransom demands alone. This is an under-estimation given the related costs of downtime, financial penalties and reputational loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy