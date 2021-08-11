STARS Comes To Covington

Special Theatrical Artists Revue & Showcase (STARS) will perform “Stars and Stripes Forever,” at the Good News Church at 214 S. Lexington Ave. in Covington on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 3:00 p.m.

STARS opened its 25th performance season on June 26 at The Historic Masonic Theatre where 154 patrons purchased tickets, and the Good News Church thanks to senior pastor, Steve Noel, is providing its facilities free of charge to Appalfoks of America Association (AAA), founder of STARS in 1996.

The production will be directed by Paula Crance and Sonya K. Romonello, and the troupe of 30 performers who face intellectual challenges and/or physical disabilities has grown from the troupe’s original 12 members to 30 since STARS made its debut in the Historic Stonewall Theatre (renamed The Historic Masonic Theatre in 2003) as an outreach program of AAA.

Chris Fisher will continue to serve as emcee of STARS, and ticket prices are $5 at the door or any amount a person wishes to donate.

AAA’s documentary film, “STARS,” won a Bronze Telly for documentary excellence in 2006, and STARS was able to keep its continual streak of performances alive by performing a variety show in The Historic Masonic Theatre on March 7, 2020, just before Governor Ralph S. Northam issued “Executive Order No. 53” that resulted in the rest of STARS’ 24th performance season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

M. Ray Allen, founder and president of AAA, remarked, “On behalf of Appalfolks and its board of directors, I thank Pastor Noel for the hospitality and good will that he and Good News Church are extending to our STARS.”

