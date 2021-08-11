Greenbrier County Courthouse New August 4 – 10

Marriages

Brendan Dillon Bruno to Julia Marie Hasten;

Zachary Blaine Dodd to Elizabeth Raqhel Peck;

Michael James Wickline to Chelsea Lynn Honaker.

Fiduciaries

Cathey Sawyer, Executrix of the Joe Buttram estate;

David Coffman, Executor of the Floyd Clark Coffman Jr. estate;

Brent Vance, Administrator of the Benny Eric Vance estate;

Land Transfers

Elden Ray Still and Gina M Still to Ryan Vallandingham and Gina Pensule, Lot 10 Shaw Mi Del Eca Village, White Sulphur District;

Randy Forren and Tina Forren to Cassi Vannatter and Brandon Vannatter, 1.69 acres, Blue Sulphur District;

Anne Dewolf Zogbaum to Anne Dewolf Zogbaum and Ferdinand Zogbaum IV, 3 Parcels, Falling Spring District;

Luther A Lewallen Jr. and Judy Lewallen to Matthew Dean Croslin and Kelly Ann Croslin, 3.33 acres more or less, Alderson Corp District;

Gary Holliday and Nellie Holliday to Monnin Farmstand LLC, 2 Parcels, Williamsburg District;

Stephen G Morgan and Susan Morgan to Christopher Scott Harrison, Lot 5 Wallace Rockland Campsites, Fortsprings District;

Jerry D Roberts to Verlin Morgan Butcher and Sheryl Arcabos Butcher, 0.499 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District;

Wade L Rowe to Joyce A Rowe, 1.0 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District;

Drema Marie Holland to Raina Holland and Nichole R Holland, Lots 12 & 13 Crickmer Place Addition, Ronceverte Corp District;

Ellen Kronk by Substitute Trustee to Bed Properties LLC, 0.749 acres more or less, Frankford District;

Opal H Smith to Timothy J Bell II, 0.195 acres more or less, Rainelle Corp District;

Carolyn A Bryant to Glenn C Simmons and Barbara J Simmons, Lot 105 Rolling Hills, Lewisburg Corp District;

Mary A Ramsey to Lori A Honaker and Lois P Hanna and Gary F Ramsey and Anthony L Ramsey, Lot 35 and part of Lot 34 Crowfields, Lewisburg Corp District;

Dallas Lewis Ware estate by heirs to Sandra Defibaugh and Harold McMillion Sr., Lots 6, 8, 9 and part of Lots 5 & 7, .95 acres, White Sulphur District;

John E Still as Paulita M Still to Paul J Boerner, Lots 20 and 21 of Riverview Addition, Alderson Corp District;

Jonathan D Spence to Jonathan D Spence and Linda L Spence, 1.056 acres more or less, White Sulphur District;

Henry C Hunt III and Bryan D Hunt to Bryan D Hunt, Lot Number 20 Block Number 4 Huddleston Hills, White Sulphur Corp District;

American Immigration Control Foundation Inc. to Tod Sherman and Tracy Sherman, 17.593 acres more or less, Fort Springs District;

Blackbird Village LLC to JA Property Holdings LLC, Units 155 & 156 Blackbird Village, Lewisburg Corp District;

Michael R Hunter and Pamela L Hunter to Aaron M Hill and Megan W Hill, 2 Parcels Several Tracts, Blue Sulphur District;

Tolby Lowe and Janice Lowe to Lorene McClung, 4 acres and 5 acres, Meadow Bluff District;

Constance H Reeves and Elliot W Reeves to Wayne F Hoke and Elaine L Hoke, 4.351 acres, Lewisburg District;

Wayne F Hoke and Elaine L Hoke to Elliot W Reeves and Constance H Reeves, 1.58 acres and .44 acres, Lewisburg District;

EXR LLC to Michael R Hardy and Elaine I Hardy, 1.03 acres, Blue Sulphur District;

Larry Skelton to William Spellmeyer, 8.28 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District;

Dorothy J Owens to Crystal Dawn Foran and Daniel Joseph Foran, 43,803.06 square feet, Lewisburg District;

James Shawn Wolford and Tiffany Wolford to Rachel Leah Woodford, 3 Properties, Rainelle Corp District;

Dorothy Lee Shinaberry to Macey Burns, Lots 28 & 51 White Sulphur Addition, White Sulphur Corp District;

Blue and Gold Properties LLC to Phillip Shane Parr, Property, Ronceverte Corp District;

Rosewood Cemetery Association to Robert Richardson, Crypt Spaces South #10 in the Rosewood Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewisburg Corp District;

Carol A Nutter to Deborah L Nutter, Lot 91 & 92, Meadow Bluff District;

William P Martin and Andrea N Martin AKA Andrea Delp to Andrea Delp and Kevin Delp, .38 acres, Meadow Bluff District.

