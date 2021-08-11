Greenbrier County Courthouse New August 4 – 10
Marriages
Brendan Dillon Bruno to Julia Marie Hasten;
Zachary Blaine Dodd to Elizabeth Raqhel Peck;
Michael James Wickline to Chelsea Lynn Honaker.
Fiduciaries
Cathey Sawyer, Executrix of the Joe Buttram estate;
David Coffman, Executor of the Floyd Clark Coffman Jr. estate;
Brent Vance, Administrator of the Benny Eric Vance estate;
Land Transfers
Elden Ray Still and Gina M Still to Ryan Vallandingham and Gina Pensule, Lot 10 Shaw Mi Del Eca Village, White Sulphur District;
Randy Forren and Tina Forren to Cassi Vannatter and Brandon Vannatter, 1.69 acres, Blue Sulphur District;
Anne Dewolf Zogbaum to Anne Dewolf Zogbaum and Ferdinand Zogbaum IV, 3 Parcels, Falling Spring District;
Luther A Lewallen Jr. and Judy Lewallen to Matthew Dean Croslin and Kelly Ann Croslin, 3.33 acres more or less, Alderson Corp District;
Gary Holliday and Nellie Holliday to Monnin Farmstand LLC, 2 Parcels, Williamsburg District;
Stephen G Morgan and Susan Morgan to Christopher Scott Harrison, Lot 5 Wallace Rockland Campsites, Fortsprings District;
Jerry D Roberts to Verlin Morgan Butcher and Sheryl Arcabos Butcher, 0.499 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District;
Wade L Rowe to Joyce A Rowe, 1.0 acres more or less, Anthony Creek District;
Drema Marie Holland to Raina Holland and Nichole R Holland, Lots 12 & 13 Crickmer Place Addition, Ronceverte Corp District;
Ellen Kronk by Substitute Trustee to Bed Properties LLC, 0.749 acres more or less, Frankford District;
Opal H Smith to Timothy J Bell II, 0.195 acres more or less, Rainelle Corp District;
Carolyn A Bryant to Glenn C Simmons and Barbara J Simmons, Lot 105 Rolling Hills, Lewisburg Corp District;
Mary A Ramsey to Lori A Honaker and Lois P Hanna and Gary F Ramsey and Anthony L Ramsey, Lot 35 and part of Lot 34 Crowfields, Lewisburg Corp District;
Dallas Lewis Ware estate by heirs to Sandra Defibaugh and Harold McMillion Sr., Lots 6, 8, 9 and part of Lots 5 & 7, .95 acres, White Sulphur District;
John E Still as Paulita M Still to Paul J Boerner, Lots 20 and 21 of Riverview Addition, Alderson Corp District;
Jonathan D Spence to Jonathan D Spence and Linda L Spence, 1.056 acres more or less, White Sulphur District;
Henry C Hunt III and Bryan D Hunt to Bryan D Hunt, Lot Number 20 Block Number 4 Huddleston Hills, White Sulphur Corp District;
American Immigration Control Foundation Inc. to Tod Sherman and Tracy Sherman, 17.593 acres more or less, Fort Springs District;
Blackbird Village LLC to JA Property Holdings LLC, Units 155 & 156 Blackbird Village, Lewisburg Corp District;
Michael R Hunter and Pamela L Hunter to Aaron M Hill and Megan W Hill, 2 Parcels Several Tracts, Blue Sulphur District;
Tolby Lowe and Janice Lowe to Lorene McClung, 4 acres and 5 acres, Meadow Bluff District;
Constance H Reeves and Elliot W Reeves to Wayne F Hoke and Elaine L Hoke, 4.351 acres, Lewisburg District;
Wayne F Hoke and Elaine L Hoke to Elliot W Reeves and Constance H Reeves, 1.58 acres and .44 acres, Lewisburg District;
EXR LLC to Michael R Hardy and Elaine I Hardy, 1.03 acres, Blue Sulphur District;
Larry Skelton to William Spellmeyer, 8.28 acres more or less, Meadow Bluff District;
Dorothy J Owens to Crystal Dawn Foran and Daniel Joseph Foran, 43,803.06 square feet, Lewisburg District;
James Shawn Wolford and Tiffany Wolford to Rachel Leah Woodford, 3 Properties, Rainelle Corp District;
Dorothy Lee Shinaberry to Macey Burns, Lots 28 & 51 White Sulphur Addition, White Sulphur Corp District;
Blue and Gold Properties LLC to Phillip Shane Parr, Property, Ronceverte Corp District;
Rosewood Cemetery Association to Robert Richardson, Crypt Spaces South #10 in the Rosewood Cemetery Mausoleum, Lewisburg Corp District;
Carol A Nutter to Deborah L Nutter, Lot 91 & 92, Meadow Bluff District;
William P Martin and Andrea N Martin AKA Andrea Delp to Andrea Delp and Kevin Delp, .38 acres, Meadow Bluff District.
