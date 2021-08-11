Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vienna, WV

Truck Winner Announced

By WV Daily News
Posted by 
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ifTgE_0bONJ2Br00

A woman from Vienna received a major surprise when Gov. Jim Justice presented her with the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

Megan Landsberg was personally greeted by the governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as one of the big winners in the 7th and final prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Landsberg works as an adjunct professor of music at Marietta College in Ohio but lives across the border in Vienna, West Virginia.

Earlier in the day, Gov. Justice also surprised a healthcare worker from Beckley, presenting him with a custom-outfitted truck as well.

In addition, Gov. Justice surprised a pharmacy worker from Charles Town with a check for $588,000 through the sweepstakes.

In addition to the cash and truck winners, 47 more West Virginians were announced as Week 7 “Do it for Babydog” winners earlier today for prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are currently available to all West Virginians ages 12 and older.

All West Virginians interested in being vaccinated are encouraged to visit Vaccinate.wv.gov or call the West Virginia Vaccine Info Line: 1-833-734-0965. The info line is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The post Truck Winner Announced appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Beckley, WV
State
Virginia State
City
Vienna, WV
State
West Virginia State
City
Charles Town, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Justice
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#West Virginians#Marietta College#West Virginia Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. At 80...
EnvironmentPosted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy