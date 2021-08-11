Greenbrier, Monroe, and Pocahontas Counties are accepting applications for the RCPP and ALE programs.

RCPP (Regional Conservation Partnership Program) is a program authorized by the USDA Farm Bill. West Virginia was awarded funds to purchase conservation easements within an eleven-county region of West Virginia that drains into the Potomac River. RCPP emphasizes conservation values such as the protection of streams and creeks, springs, sinkholes and caves, and mature forests that help maintain good water quality – both for the Potomac River and its tributaries, as well as for the Chesapeake Bay. The program is similar to the Agricultural Land Easement (ALE) program, which the USDA uses to purchase conservation easements on agricultural/farmlands.

Due to limited matching funds, the Farmland Protection Boards will be submitting qualifying applications to NRCS/USDA for funding consideration. Selections will be based on ranking across the state and available funding within a specific county.

Applications must be received by Sept. 30 to be considered for the FY22 funding cycle. Please mail applications and supporting documents to MCFPB, PO Box 574, Union, WV 24983. You may also scan the documents and email them to amy@saddlebackservices.org. Arrangements can be made for in-person delivery.

Applications can be obtained from local libraries in, local NRCS offices, and via e-mail: amy@saddlebackservices.org. If you would like an application mailed to you, or have any questions, please contact Amy Moloney, executive director at 304-667-4877.

The post Farmland Protection Boards Accepting Applications appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .