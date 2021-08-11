Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Businesses Pull Together to Help YMCA of Greater Springfield, Camp Weber

By BusinessWest Staff
businesswest.com
 8 days ago

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Springfield reached out to several local business for their help with upgrades at its Camp Weber in West Springfield this past year. Ondrick Materials & Recycling of Chicopee, Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding of South Hadley, and Eastman Chemical Co. of Springfield were among several businesses that, without hesitation, stepped up to help. Over the course of a few months this spring, various projects were completed to upgrade Camp Weber, including paving, new roofs, painting, landscaping, consulting, new equipment, and more.

businesswest.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
West Springfield, MA
City
Chicopee, MA
Springfield, MA
Business
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Roofs#Charity#Eastman Chemical Co#Big E Trust#Construction Dynamics#Excel Dryer#Graybar Electric Supply#Kelly Building Group#Noonan Energy#Nora Roberts Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Recycling
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

R. Kelly accuser says R&B singer made her dress like a Girl Scout

NEW YORK, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A key prosecution witness against R. Kelly at his sex abuse trial testified on Thursday that the R&B singer videotaped their sexual activity when she was 16 and insisted she dress like a Girl Scout. Jerhonda Pace, 28, appeared for her second day on...
Posted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Fox News

Will Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients need booster too?

The plan for booster shots laid out by health officials on Wednesday applies to Americans who received both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but for the nearly 14 million who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose jab, the details are not yet clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Posted by
Reuters

British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either...
Posted by
CNN

Pentagon ramping up Kabul evacuation efforts as many struggle to reach airport

Washington (CNN) — The US military has increased the pace of evacuations to help Afghans and US citizens escape Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday, but it is still not filling flights to capacity despite a directive from President Joe Biden that he doesn't want to see any empty seats on planes leaving Kabul.

Comments / 1

Community Policy