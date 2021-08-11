Businesses Pull Together to Help YMCA of Greater Springfield, Camp Weber

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The YMCA of Greater Springfield reached out to several local business for their help with upgrades at its Camp Weber in West Springfield this past year. Ondrick Materials & Recycling of Chicopee, Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding of South Hadley, and Eastman Chemical Co. of Springfield were among several businesses that, without hesitation, stepped up to help. Over the course of a few months this spring, various projects were completed to upgrade Camp Weber, including paving, new roofs, painting, landscaping, consulting, new equipment, and more.