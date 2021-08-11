Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy Inspires a Love of Air Travel and Space Exploration at MCCC

Campers visited the KPTW – Heritage Field Airport in Pottstown to learn about aviation and different types of aircraft by talking to pilots Image via MCCC.

Once their feet were planted firmly back on the ground after having reached a comfortable cruising altitude of about 1,300 feet, twin brother and sister Zoe and Zaire Gryga, of Norristown, shared their thoughts on their first time ever flying in an airplane.

“It was awesome,” said Zoe. “I want to go again. The turns made me nervous. I thought I was going to fall out.”

“It was cool,” said Zaire. “My favorite part was when the pilot went up and down.”

The two sixth graders at Eisenhower Middle School in Norristown were among a group of 31 children who took flights inside a single-engine airplane flown by pilots from the EAA Chapter 1250 at KPTW – Heritage Field Airport in Pottstown.

Campers also learned about aviation and aircraft by talking to pilots and aircraft owners.

The trip was organized as part of Janet’s Planet STEAM/Astronaut Academy Summer Camp hosted by Montgomery County Community College (MCCC).

Each day, the campers experienced a new mission with expert guests from the scientific community, conducted experiments, and learned about science and space.

MCCC collaborates with Janet Ivey to bring these educational, enriching summer camps to the community’s youth.

Janet’s Planet presentations have been a favorite of Montgomery County Community College’s Young Arts Explorer Series for numerous years as part of the Lively Arts Series .

Ivey, an award-winning science educator, is the creator and CEO of Janet’s Planet, a dynamic series that focuses on science, space, history, and exploration.

The series, which aired on 140+ public television stations nationwide, has won 12 Regional Emmys and five Gracie awards.

She also serves as the president of Explore Mars , is an active NASA JPL Solar System Ambassador, and serves on the Board of Governors for the National Space Society.

Ivey said she’s always amazed at how much campers know about space exploration and science at the beginning of each camp but the focus is on educating children to be the best version of themselves.

“The best kind of astronauts are kind and compassionate,” she said. “And goodness and compassion are what makes people great.”

Children who attend the Janet’s Planet Astronaut Academy have the opportunity each year to visit the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., for a weeklong experience there.

Former campers-turned-volunteers Alexander Kreitz, 15, of Blue Bell, and Sachita Upadhya, 14, from Plymouth Meeting, were selected to go this year.

“It was like the best five days of the whole summer,” she said. “She sent all of the materials home. We got to build bristle robots, parachutes with our own materials and we got to build fizzy rockets and videotape it and send it over to Ms. Janet.”

Ivey praised both students for their leadership during Astronaut Academy camp and intelligence.

“Both of them are such incredible minds,” said Ivey. “Alex will probably be making the rocket propulsion systems to go to Mars and beyond. And Sachita will be the astronaut on there.”

Janet’s Planet is just an example of how MCCC continues to lead the way in innovative, STEM-based, educational experiences for students. Earlier this year the College announced the official launch of The Challenger Learning Center at Montco Pottstown.

The Challenger Learning Center is expected to open in fall 2021 inside MCCC’s Sustainability and Innovation Hub building. Beyond Challenger Center Missions, the facility will host summer camp programs, elementary school programs, professional development, teacher training, corporate missions, and more.

