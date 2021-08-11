Cancel
4 things exhausted employees need from their managers right now

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: Opinion by Alexi Robichaux for CNN Business Perspectives. As the CEO of a company that provides leadership coaching, I struggled during the pandemic to find the balance between the positive impact our products and services could make in the world, and managing my — and my employees' — exhaustion. It was clear that it was "go time," but many of us had very little "go" left. Our ability to deliver on all the good we wanted to do in the world was being limited by our own need for well-being.

Editor's note: Alexi Robichaux is the co-founder and CEO of BetterUp. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.
