Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Late night and overnight storms lead to more flood concerns

By April Madison
Posted by 
KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 On Your Side
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WbBoS_0bONIMrl00

After a very active night and early morning, there is a lot of ponding of roads and flooded areas. Use caution on your daily commute.

Expect another 50% chance for storms today and possibly in the overnight hours again tonight.

Increased shower and thunderstorm activity will bring temperatures a few degrees below average into the weekend.

Some storms will generate strong winds and heavy rain which will result in continued flooding concerns and localized storm damage.

Remember... turn around, don't drown.

April Madison

MORE WEATHER

STAY IN TOUCH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

KGUN 9 On Your Side

KGUN 9 On Your Side

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 On Your Side, updated throughout the day.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mobile Devices#Extreme Weather#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Flooding Rains, Large Hail, Damaging Winds, Isolated Tornadoes And Snow Possible

DENVER(CBS)- On the weather map a vigorous cold front, upper level low and driving jet stream are pushing into the central Rockies. Credit (CBS) This storm system has already produced flooding rains for burn scars and other areas in western Colorado. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for that area of the state thru late tonight. Credit(CBS4) In addition to flooding potential, the storms that do develop Thursday have a chance of reaching severe levels which on the lower limits are 1 inch diameter hail and 60 mph winds at least. Also, in the yellow shaded area of the Severe Thunderstorm Outlook below, there is a chance for a few isolated tornadoes from the Front Range out over the north eastern plains. Credit(CBS4)   And if that is not enough, overnight Thursday night many mountain locations above 12,000 feet might receive a light dusting of snow with the colder temperatures in the 30s! Credit(CBS4)
Athens, ALWHNT-TV

Limestone County deals with overnight storm damage

ATHENS, Ala. – Overnight storms caused some damage in Athens after a tornado warning was issued for the area just after 6:30 Wednesday evening. The storm knocked down a tree and a few power lines at the intersection of West Market Street and Shannon near downtown Athens. Athens road crews...
Somervell County, TXweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Somervell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 16:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Somervell The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Somervell County in north central Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 426 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 4 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glen Rose and Dinosaur Valley State Park. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...4 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Coconino County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 13:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-18 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Get out of Labyrinth Canyon immediately! Deadly flash flooding is imminent or occurring. Move any beached boats away from the mouth of Labyrinth Canyon immediately! Violent flood waters will drain into Lake Powell at this location. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Labyrinth Canyon watershed in Coconino County in north central Arizona * Until 345 PM MST. * At 147 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.25 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Labyrinth Canyon watershed. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Lake Powell and Navajo Reservation. This includes the following slot canyons Labyrinth Canyon. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
New York City, NYpix11.com

Humid but clear, dry Thursday after overnight storms

NEW YORK — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brought heavy rain and wind to parts of the tri-staet overnight and into the early hours Thursday. There were multiple tornado warnings issued before dawn Thursday for areas north and west of the city, however it is not yet known if any tornadoes actually formed or touched down.
ourquadcities.com

Chances for storms overnight Friday

As we finish out the work week we are looking at the potential for overnight showers and thunderstorms late Friday night. There is a small risk of these storms being severe as they arrive in the QC. The main line is expected to arrive after midnight and into the early morning hours on Saturday.
Kane County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Kane by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 19:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 23:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kane The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Central Kane County in southern Utah * Until 1145 PM MDT. * At 743 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across tributaries leading into the southern half of the Paria River drainage. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. Additional heavy rainfall will be possible further down the drainage basin within the next hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Central Kane County This includes the following highways US Route 89 between mile markers 21 and 22. This includes the following streams and drainages Paria River, Hogeye Creek, Cottonwood Creek, and Snake Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Chester County, PAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Chester by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-18 23:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Chester The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for South Central Chester County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until 400 AM EDT. * At 1147 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include West Chester, Coatesville, Downingtown, Kennett Square, Oxford, West Grove, Ladenberg, Kemblesville, North Star, Marshallton, South Coatesville, and Avondale. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED
Environmentourquadcities.com

Friday Night Storm Risks

A U.S. Marine Veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan twice talks to Local 4 News about his experience overseas. Biden Administration set to distribute COVID-19 vaccine booster shots in September. Concerned parent petitions for optional all-mask classroom. weed billboard. Cops and Cones waited for the right night. 4 Your Money...
Magoffin County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 10:37:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Magoffin The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Magoffin County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 145 PM EDT. * At 1037 AM EDT, weather radar indicated heavy rain moving through the warned area. Up to 3 inches of rain have likely fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain showers. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that may experience flash flooding include Elsie, Wonnie, Bloomington, Patton, Gifford, Cisco, Kernie, Bethanna, Licksburg, Tella, Harper, Orient, Plutarch, Hager, Perlie, Lykins, Coon, Epson, Cyrus and Ever. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Sterling, VABay Net

Flash Flood Watch Issued For Southern Maryland

STERLING, Va. - The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a Flash Flood Watch. * Flash Flood Watch for portions of southern Maryland and northern Virginia, including the following areas: in southern Maryland, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary's. In northern Virginia, King George. * From 2 AM EDT...
Pike County, KYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-19 14:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Pike The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Pike County in southeastern Kentucky * Until 630 PM EDT. * At 234 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1.5 inches of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 1.5 to 2.5 inches in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pikeville, Marrowbone, Fishtrap Lake, Belcher, Phyllis, Garden Village, Rockhouse, Lookout, Biggs, Mouthcard, Shelbiana, Fedscreek, Toonerville, Virgie and Paw Paw. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1.5-2.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Comments / 0

Community Policy