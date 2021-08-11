Cancel
East Lansing, MI

Wednesday morning fire damages home in East Lansing

By Cali Montana
WSYM FOX 47
 8 days ago
A fire Wednesday morning damaged a home in East Lansing.

There was an occupant in the house, but no injuries were reported.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
Wednesday morning house fire

The fire is completely out, and Caption Bill Richardson with the Meridian Township Fire Department said it took crews about a half-hour to 45 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cali Montana, FOX 47 News, 2021
House fire

East Lansing and Bath Township fire department assisted with the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation.

