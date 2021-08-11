Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

Christina Applegate reveals multiple sclerosis diagnosis

NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAward-winning actress Christina Applegate revealed on social media that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that affects the brain and nerves. National Institute of Health trained neurologist, Dr. Farah Fourcand, joins News NOW to explain how MS affects the body and what the treatment options are for people suffering from the autoimmune disease. Aug. 11, 2021.

NBC News

NBC News

Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

Selma Blair is 'in remission' from her multiple sclerosis: 'My prognosis is great'

Selma Blair is sharing happy news — after years in a painful multiple sclerosis flare, she's now in remission. The actress, 49, was diagnosed with the chronic immune disease in Aug. 2018. After a year of dealing with intense pain and physical struggles from MS, including having difficulty speaking and losing the ability to fully use her left leg, Blair opted for a stem cell transplant and an "aggressive" course of chemotherapy to restart her immune system.
CelebritiesPosted by
SELF

Selma Blair Shares That She’s Now ‘in Remission’ 3 Years After MS Diagnosis

Three years after actor Selma Blair received her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis, her treatment is working well and her prognosis is positive. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission," Blair said at a TCA panel in support of the upcoming Introducing Selma Blair documentary, per People. "It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down."
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Selma Blair in Remission After Stem Cell Transplant and Chemotherapy

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress is grateful for the people who have taken 'great care' of her during her medical treatment following her diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. AceShowbiz - Actress Selma Blair has been given a boost in her fight with multiple sclerosis, telling fans and followers she's in remission following a stem cell transplant.
Diseases & Treatmentsdocwirenews.com

Lesion features on MRI discriminate multiple sclerosis patients

Eur J Neurol. 2021 Aug 17. doi: 10.1111/ene.15067. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: MRI provides insight into various pathological processes in multiple sclerosis (MS) and may provide insight into patterns of damage among patients. OBJECTIVE: We sought to determine if MRI features have clinical discriminative power among a cohort of...
Diseases & TreatmentsEverydayHealth.com

How Age Affects Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms and Progression

Most people with multiple sclerosis (MS) are diagnosed between age 20 and 50, though it can occur in children as well as in older adults, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (NMSS). About 85 percent of people diagnosed with MS are initially diagnosed with the relapsing form of the...
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Pregnant Isabel Roloff Admits She’s In Recovery

For LPBW fans who don’t know, Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby. They will welcome their son to the world in December and seem to be very excited to meet him. They haven’t revealed his name to fans yet, but they do have a name picked out that they say was “meant to be.” Fans think they might choose a nature name or that the baby’s name will honor Isabel’s late mother or brother.
Celebritiesmediavillage.com

"Introducing, Selma Blair" on discovery+ Shines a Spotlight On Her Brave Battle with MS

Three years ago, actress Selma Blair received the devastating news that she was suffering from MS (multiple sclerosis), an autoimmune disease that can cause impaired coordination and/or loss of vision, along with pain and fatigue. MS damages nerve insulation which can progress to neurologic issues and effect motor skills. Blair made the brave decision to go public with her diagnosis when her motor skills began to deteriorate, thwarting any speculation that she was under the influence of anything other than a serious illness. During her treatment, which included chemotherapy and a revolutionary stem cell procedure, Blair made another brave decision – to let cameras document everything. The result, Introducing, Selma Blair, a documentary that will debut this fall on discovery+, is a no-holds-barred exploration of acceptance, resilience, at times despair, and a woman questioning her mortality along with everything she knew about life and the fight to keep it.
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

This Was the First Sign of MS "Sopranos" Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Noticed

Throughout much of the '00s, actor Jamie-Lynn Sigler starred as Meadow, the firstborn and troubled child of Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini), in the hit HBO series, The Sopranos. At the height of her acting career, in the middle of the show's run, she was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS). Initially, the star kept her diagnosis a secret and went on to fight the neurological disease privately for about 15 years. She publicly revealed that she has MS in 2016 and has been a vocal advocate for people like her ever since. In discussing her experiences, Sigler has also shared the first sign she noticed that something was wrong, leading her to see a doctor and eventually learn of her condition. To hear more about the 40-year-old actor's history of MS and how she manages it today, read on.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Melissa Joan Hart Has COVID and Struggles to Breathe

Melissa Joan Hart is pleading with her fans to get vaccinated and also take COVID precautions. In a new Instagram video the 45-year-old actress reveals that she is battling COVID-19 after being fully vaccinated, and that she is struggling to breathe. Read on to learn about the actress' battle against COVID-19 and what she hopes others can learn from her experience. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Selma Blair says she's 'in remission' from MS, plus more news

More than a year after Selma Blair underwent a stem cell transplant and "aggressive" chemotherapy treatments, the 49-year-old's multiple sclerosis is in remission. The actress revealed the exciting news during a discovery+ TCA panel discussion this week where she was promoting her new documentary, "Introducing Selma Blair," People reported on Aug. 16. "My prognosis is great. I'm in remission. Stem cell put me in remission. It took about a year after stem cell for the inflammation and lesions to really go down," she said. Selma was diagnosed with MS in 2018 and has spent a good deal of time since then sharing her daily struggles with severe pain, speech and mobility problems and other issues related to the chronic immune-mediated disorder. At her talk, she explained that she was "reluctant" to discuss the remission because she "felt this needed to be more healed and more fixed" after she endured such a long flare. "I was so burnt out," she admitted. "If there was an option to halt me, to rebalance after being hit so hard with that last flare, it's absolutely for my son." Selma also said her MS battle has changed her perspective and her approach to things like "boundaries, time management and energy," adding, "I'm having the time of my life." She's also excited to share her story with others who might "find comfort in themselves" as a result. "Introducing Selma Blair" is in theaters on Oct. 15 and on discovery+ beginning on Oct. 21.
CelebritiesMarin Independent Journal

Selma Blair says humor helps with her health struggles

Selma Blair has in recent years faced some serious health struggles, but she says she’s met these moments with a dose of humor. The actress, speaking to reporters during the Television Critics Association virtual press tour on Monday, emphasized the importance of lightness in managing her multiple sclerosis. Blair says she’s in remission from multiple sclerosis as a result of undergoing a stem cell transplant.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Selma Blair reveals she's 'in remission'

Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Selma Blair revealed that she's in remission from multiple sclerosis and said "my prognosis is great". The 'Legally Blonde' star was diagnosed in 2018. According to The Hollywood Reporter, she made the revelation to reporters during a Television Critics Association panel. She said...
Canceronclive.com

Treatment Approaches for Relapsed/Refractory mRCC

Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Robert Alter, MD, John Theurer Cancer Center, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, Barts Cancer Centre, Amishi Y. Shah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. An overview of treatment options for previously treated metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
Diseases & TreatmentsNeuroscience News

Key Mechanisms Behind Synapse Degeneration in Alzheimer’s Brain Discovered

Summary: Study identifies the main components driving amyloid beta-associated synaptic degeneration. Healthy adult brains are endowed with a vast number of synapses, structures that relay signals across nerve cells to enable communications, information processing and storage throughout the nervous system. Apart from dynamic periods when the brain is learning new information or skills, the number of the “glutamatergic” synapses, the major type of synapses that neurons use to activate each other, largely remains constant in adults.
CelebritiesNBC Connecticut

Christina Applegate Reveals She Has Multiple Sclerosis

Christina Applegate has announced that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few months ago, calling it "a tough road." The Emmy-winning actor, 49, shared her diagnosis on Twitter late Monday, marking her latest health challenge after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 and undergoing a double mastectomy, followed by having her ovarian and fallopian tubes removed.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Christina Applegate Reveals Multiple Sclerosis Diagnosis in Twitter Post

Christina Applegate has revealed that she has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The 49-year-old actress shared the news on Monday evening posting a message to her 1.4 million followers on Twitter. Applegate wrote, “Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey.” She added: “But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some asshole blocks it.” In a follow-up tweet, Applegate wrote, “As one of my friends that has MS said “ we...

