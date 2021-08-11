Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Why women are left out of clinical heart trials

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar joins News NOW to discuss non-Covid 19 health headlines, from why women are being left out of clinical heart trials to how a new topical cream could help those with certain types of skin cancer.Aug. 11, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 0

NBC News

NBC News

187K+
Followers
27K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Cancer#Covid 19#News Now#Non Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Women's HealthMedicalXpress

Call to increase participation of women in cardiovascular clinical trials

Women must be equally represented in heart disease research to ensure that treatment recommendations meet their specific health needs, according to a report published today in European Heart Journal. The review highlights barriers to recruiting women into clinical trials and potential solutions. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of...
HealthWNDU

Medical Moment: Clinical trial match maker

Millions of people look through a large list of clinical trials each month, trying to find a new treatment or procedure to help them or their loved one. But how do you know which one is the right one for you? Now, new technology is using genetic testing to make the perfect match.
HealthPosted by
Chicago Reporter

Latinos In Need Turn To Paid Clinical Trials

His rent at a modest bedroom in a trailer park was due. Roberto, 43, had just emigrated to Miami from Cuba and lacked a safety net. Then, an immigrant friend recommended that he take part in a paid clinical trial and mentioned she had been making thousands of dollars through constant participation. The trials had become a well-paid “job,” she said. Roberto said he saw “a light.” It was 2013.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Women underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials despite inclusivity requirements

Women remain underrepresented in cardiovascular clinical trials despite guidelines and legal requirements developed almost 30 years ago to ensure broader inclusivity, according to a report from the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Disease in Women Committee published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. This lack of representation can limit availability of treatment data on the number one killer of women worldwide—cardiovascular disease.
CancerWPTV

Clinical trials seek to make breakthroughs in brain cancer

Tens of thousands of people across the country today live with a form of brain cancer. There are forms of those tumors that are not curable, notably tumors found in children. Many are hoping for a clinical trial breakthrough to benefit all people living with cancer. The journal entries begin...
Healthappliedclinicaltrialsonline.com

Bringing Clinical Trials to the Point of Care

Physicians share their experiences integrating research into practice. At the end of April, The Conference Forum’s Clinical Research as a Care Option, or CRAACO, featured a fireside chat with emerging investigator physicians. These physicians— Ron Blair, MD, President, Forest Lane Pediatrics; Charlotte Grayson, MD, Partner and Internist, First Georgia Physician Group and Tina Kennelly, MD, Director of Tryon Medical Partners—have only been in research for approximately one year. Jennifer Byrne, CEO of Javara, an Integrated Research Organization (IRO) which brings clinical research into healthcare organizations allowing patients and doctors access to trials at the point of care, served as moderator of the discussion. While the physician investigators did partner with Javara to integrate clinical trials into their practices, the insights they shared were specific to their practice’s and patients’ experiences. Byrne acknowledged that their combined efforts led to 2,000 people being enrolled in clinical trials that a year ago would not have had exposure. Byrne also acknowledged that Javara moves “together in partnership with like-minded healthcare organizations, providers, healthcare leaders that actually see the value in research.”
Healthcancernetwork.com

Clinical Trials in Progress: ROADS Trial

Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial of Post-Surgical Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT) versus Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) with GammaTile for Treatment of Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Brain Tumors (ROADS; NCT04365374) Phase 3 Randomized Controlled Trial of Post-Surgical Stereotactic Radiotherapy (SRT) versus Surgically Targeted Radiation Therapy (STaRT) with GammaTile for Treatment of Newly...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

People stunned as man hospitalised with Covid tells TV crew he still won’t get vaccine

An unvaccinated Louisiana man who was hospitalised after contracting the Covid-19 virus and developed a severe case of pneumonia said that he still will not get the vaccine.Scott Roe was interviewed by CBS News is David Begnaud as he sat in his hospital bed at our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge.This week alone, the state's health department reported the highest number of Covid-19 hospitalisations since late February.“Here I am recovering, getting out of here finally tomorrow," Roe said.But when it comes to getting the vaccination, he matter-of-factly said "no.""Why not?" Asked Begnaud."Because there [are] too...
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.
Medical Scienceohmymag.co.uk

COVID treatment: This inexpensive medication could cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public HealthNewsweek

Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy