Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

5 best-selling Our Place products our editors love

By Madison Trapkin, Reviewed
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R5SmD_0bONGhze00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3euui3_0bONGhze00
The full range of Our Place products includes the Always Pan, a bamboo steamer, plates, bowls, cups, knives and mugs. Our Place

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's rare to find a new kitchen and cooking brand that can truly do it all. Sure, there are mainstays like All-Clad and Cuisinart that've been around for decades, but what about some fresh meat?

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course . You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

Enter: Our Place, the brand behind the Instagram-famous Always Pan . Since launching in 2018, this direct-to-consumer cookware brand has expanded beyond its original offering to include dinnerware, cutlery, and more. Spoiler alert: Our editors can't get enough of these Our Place products.

1. Our Place Always Pan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XB7z_0bONGhze00
This multi-function pan is a certified win for hard-working moms. Our Place

Our Place's debut product made quite a splash on the internet when it first launched—and this multi-functional kitchen tool didn't disappoint when we tested it. Available in a slew of vibrant colors, from delicate lavender to earthy terra-cotta, this pan is a hybrid of sorts as it’s deeper than a frying pan but flatter than a wok. We love it for frying eggs, steaming dumplings, cooking pancakes, stir frying veggies and more.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

2. Our Place plates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLTRG_0bONGhze00
Stacking bowls and plates keep shelves looking clean. Our Place

Once you've cooked a delicious dinner in the Always Pan, you'll need something equally gorgeous and functional to serve it on—that's where the Main Plates and Side Plates come in. One of our editors recently tested these and she loved how effortlessly beautiful her meals looked when plated on the Our Place dinnerware. Plus, clean-up was a breeze because these plates are dishwasher-safe.

3. Our Place bowls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01S4dq_0bONGhze00
Our Place bowls are the perfect size for serving side dishes or condiments. Our Place

These bowls are somehow just the right size for serving up soup or snacking on popcorn as well as mixing ingredients during the cooking process. They'll look lovely on your table when it's time for dinner and they're just as functional as they are nice to look at. Bonus: They're designed with a ridge on the bottom so that they stack for easy storage.

Get the Side Bowls from Our Place starting at $45

4. Our Place Knife Trio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hz9L3_0bONGhze00
The Our Place Knife Trio includes a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a pairing knife. Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack

Our Place takes a minimalist approach to its knife collection, much like its other flawless lineup. When it comes to knife sets, this one has you covered with the three most basic knives: a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a pairing knife. During testing we were able to slice bread, chop produce and cut into meat with ease. All three of the knives are made of premium stainless steel and are rust-resistant.

Get the Knife Trio from Our Place for $145

5. Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iFSlR_0bONGhze00
Our Place ensures minimal liquid spillage on its cutting board with the handy juice trench design. Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack

Last but not least, Our Place has nailed it with its version of the unsung hero of any kitchen: a sturdy cutting wooden board. This walnut board is—you guessed it— beautiful and functional. It has a juice trench to keep liquid from spilling onto your countertop while you meal prep. But before you clean, make sure you read up on the proper way to care for a wooden cutting board .

Get the Walnut Cutting Board from Our Place for $95

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 5 best-selling Our Place products our editors love

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

221K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Meat#Cooking#Bread Knife#Our Place#Place Recommendations#Reviewed#Chef#Stacking#The Walnut Cutting Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Product Reviews
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Pet ServicesPosted by
FanSided

This August ALDI Finds product combines our love of dogs with comfort food

There are some stores that just know how to keep us coming back for more. And one of those stores is of course ALDI with their monthly ALDI Finds. For those unfamiliar with ALDI Finds, their FAQs page explains them as, “each week we release a new selection of ALDI Finds, which are limited-time, specialty products ranging from unique foods and home goods to unexpected items like gardening essentials and pet accessories.” And in August, they are giving us so many amazing finds across all spectrums of their store.
ShoppingPosted by
Domino

The 5 Hottest Trends for Gifting This Year, Spotted by Our Editors

Trade shows are the Scouting team’s favorite one-stop shops for discovering what’s out there, and NY Now was the first we’ve attended since the pandemic began. Being able to experience the touch and feel of a vase (the show highlights gifts for the upcoming holiday season) felt revolutionary after a year and a half of staring at images on a screen. After a morning spent exploring the endless rows of booths—some from brands we know and love, others from fledgling new studios—you’re guaranteed a full camera roll and a solid grasp on what’s about to be everywhere. Here, we’ve rounded up the top five trends that will be inspiring our gifts (for others and ourselves) this year.
Lifestylecoveteur.com

Shop Our 15 Favorite Wellness Products This Summer

Our wellness rituals change from season to season, and that's especially true when it comes to summer. Whether it's including more greens in our diets or adding a workout or two to our calendars, summer's longer days and warmer temps tend to push us to incorporate more restorative habits into our routines. Now, as the season is winding down, we've begun to think about the wellness products and services that have helped us take care of ourselves for the past few months. Read on for the rundown on all the wellness favorites that gave us some much-needed relief.
Shoppingmarthastewart.com

Take Up to 75% Off Best-Selling Cookware During Williams Sonoma's Warehouse Sale—Shop Our Top Picks Here

Williams Sonoma is home to beloved brands like Le Creuset, All-Clad, and Staub, and home cooks can make everything from grilled meats to baked treats with their grills, French ovens, saucepans, and more. And if you're looking to snag staples like these from their cookware collections, now's the time. The company is hosting a warehouse sale, and they're offering up to 75 percent off essentials from each of these—and more!—fan-favorite brands.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

50+ of our best cheesecake recipes

We've put all our best cheesecakes recipes in one place. We've included easy cheesecake recipes which you can whip up and wow your guests with every time. We've also got everything from baked cheesecakes to no-bake cheesecake recipes, plus an array of different flavours to please everyone. Whether you're a looking for a chocolate cheesecake recipe for chocoholics or a lemon cheesecake recipe for a true fruit lover.
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Our best gingerbread recipes

Christmas is a great moment to make time for baking. Gingerbread recipes are easy to make, delicious to eat and make the house smell wonderfully festive. Our easy gingerbread recipe is just that - simple, and you'll still have delicious, crowd-pleasing cookies even if you don't have the time, or patience, to ice them.
ShoppingFood Network

Our Place's New Perfect Pot Is Sure to Sell Out

Our Place, the brand behind the Internet's much-loved Always Pan, just surprised us with a brand new item: the Perfect Pot. They released 1,000 Perfect Pots today in Blue Salt — an equally perfect blue hue. They're selling fast, but don't worry. If you don't snag one today before they sell out, you'll have three other chances to get a Perfect Pot over the next three days. The brand will be launching new colors on 8/17, 8/18 and 8/19.
Relationshipsbrides.com

19 Wedding Trends Our Editors Are Loving Right Now

Here at Brides, we spend our days covering the hottest wedding trends and anticipating new crazes on the horizon. Since we write about the ins and outs of weddings for a living, we’ve accumulated an extensive amount of knowledge about the industry along the way. You could say we know our stuff!
Cook County, ILPosted by
30Seconds

Simple Amish Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Ground Beef Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
Lifestylewarricknews.com

Our favorite places to buy spices online

Not even a century ago it was impossible to find, in one place, in the United States, the array of spices currently available at the average American supermarket. “We take them for granted today, now that they are everywhere and, for the most part, dirt cheap, but spices might just be the most important commodities ever — more important than oil or gold,” John O’Connell writes in “The Book of Spice.” Global trade and incredibly efficient distribution logistics, plus, of course, demand, have made this possible.
Recipesmilwaukeemag.com

The Best Things to Do This Week, According to Our Editors: Aug. 16

Last summer, I took full advantage of the great weather, warm water temperature and extra leisure time afforded by the pandemic by visiting Bradford and Atwater beaches several times a week. This year, the stars haven’t aligned as often. But on Sunday, I had my first full-on beach day. I was fortunate enough to happen upon a tent-like structure made of driftwood branches. I draped it with my towels and had my own mini palapa. I didn’t do a full immersion in the lake, but I did wade in a few times throughout the day. The experience was thoroughly relaxing, and I woke up this morning feeling like I had been on vacation. There are a few weekends of good weather left, so get yourself to the beach and make the most of one of the best things our city has to offer: our Lake Michigan shoreline, free and open to everyone!
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy