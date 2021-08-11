5 best-selling Our Place products our editors love

The full range of Our Place products includes the Always Pan, a bamboo steamer, plates, bowls, cups, knives and mugs. Our Place

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

It's rare to find a new kitchen and cooking brand that can truly do it all. Sure, there are mainstays like All-Clad and Cuisinart that've been around for decades, but what about some fresh meat?

You’re on your way to becoming a kitchen master. Take the next step and sign up for Chef's Course . You’ll get weekly tips, tricks, and recipes from top chefs sent straight to your inbox. It’s a whole master course for free.

Enter: Our Place, the brand behind the Instagram-famous Always Pan . Since launching in 2018, this direct-to-consumer cookware brand has expanded beyond its original offering to include dinnerware, cutlery, and more. Spoiler alert: Our editors can't get enough of these Our Place products.

1. Our Place Always Pan

This multi-function pan is a certified win for hard-working moms. Our Place

Our Place's debut product made quite a splash on the internet when it first launched—and this multi-functional kitchen tool didn't disappoint when we tested it. Available in a slew of vibrant colors, from delicate lavender to earthy terra-cotta, this pan is a hybrid of sorts as it’s deeper than a frying pan but flatter than a wok. We love it for frying eggs, steaming dumplings, cooking pancakes, stir frying veggies and more.

Get the Always Pan from Our Place for $145

2. Our Place plates

Stacking bowls and plates keep shelves looking clean. Our Place

Once you've cooked a delicious dinner in the Always Pan, you'll need something equally gorgeous and functional to serve it on—that's where the Main Plates and Side Plates come in. One of our editors recently tested these and she loved how effortlessly beautiful her meals looked when plated on the Our Place dinnerware. Plus, clean-up was a breeze because these plates are dishwasher-safe.

3. Our Place bowls

Our Place bowls are the perfect size for serving side dishes or condiments. Our Place

These bowls are somehow just the right size for serving up soup or snacking on popcorn as well as mixing ingredients during the cooking process. They'll look lovely on your table when it's time for dinner and they're just as functional as they are nice to look at. Bonus: They're designed with a ridge on the bottom so that they stack for easy storage.

Get the Side Bowls from Our Place starting at $45

4. Our Place Knife Trio

The Our Place Knife Trio includes a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a pairing knife. Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack

Our Place takes a minimalist approach to its knife collection, much like its other flawless lineup. When it comes to knife sets, this one has you covered with the three most basic knives: a chef's knife, a serrated knife and a pairing knife. During testing we were able to slice bread, chop produce and cut into meat with ease. All three of the knives are made of premium stainless steel and are rust-resistant.

Get the Knife Trio from Our Place for $145

5. Our Place Walnut Cutting Board

Our Place ensures minimal liquid spillage on its cutting board with the handy juice trench design. Reviewed / Valerie Li Stack

Last but not least, Our Place has nailed it with its version of the unsung hero of any kitchen: a sturdy cutting wooden board. This walnut board is—you guessed it— beautiful and functional. It has a juice trench to keep liquid from spilling onto your countertop while you meal prep. But before you clean, make sure you read up on the proper way to care for a wooden cutting board .

Get the Walnut Cutting Board from Our Place for $95

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest deals, product reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 5 best-selling Our Place products our editors love