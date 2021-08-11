Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Israeli foreign minister lands in Morocco to strengthen ties

By TARIK EL BARAKAH
TribTown.com
 8 days ago

RABAT, Morocco — Israel’s foreign minister arrived in Morocco on Wednesday to kick off a bid to strengthen ties with the North African country nearly a year after the two nations signed an accord to normalize relations. The centerpiece of Yair Lapid’s face-to-face diplomacy was to be the inauguration of...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nasser Bourita
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Relations#Morocco#Israeli Government#Hezbollah#North African#Arab#Israelis#Jews#Moroccan#Palestinian#The United Nations#Bahraini#Foreign Ministry#The Abba Eban Institute#Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
Politicsabc17news.com

Peruvian foreign minister quits amid criticism for comments

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s foreign secretary has resigned amid criticism for comments he made about terrorism in the country in the late 20th century, leaving the new government of President Pedro Castillo less than a month after it assumed power. The presidency’s press office said in a statement that Foreign Affairs Secretary Héctor Béjar handed in a letter of “irrevocable resignation” Tuesday and the president accepted it. The government didn’t cite any reason, but the opposition and some media have been criticizing the sociology professor and former guerilla member for saying in late 2020 that the Shining Path terrorist group was a CIA creation and that the Peruvian navy had been responsible for terrorist acts.
Middle Eastrock947.com

UAE says Afghanistan’s Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

DUBAI (Reuters) – Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control. “The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his...
WorldUS News and World Report

Russian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement. The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and...
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland’s Visits to Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco

U.S. Special Envoy and Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland visited Egypt, Turkey, and Morocco August 10-16. Ambassador Norland met with senior officials in Cairo and Ankara, and with Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita in Rabat. The Ambassador’s travel focused on the urgency of establishing the constitutional basis and legal framework needed for parliamentary and presidential elections to take place on December 24, 2021. He emphasized that Libya’s leaders must make the necessary compromises to meet the Libyan peoples’ expectation of free and fair elections, an essential step towards a stable, unified, and democratic Libya. Ambassador Norland also reaffirmed that stability and continued progress on the political and security tracks will lead to greater economic opportunities, foreign investments, and prosperity for Libyans. While in Cairo, Ambassador Norland also met with Khalifa Haftar. As with other recent engagements with key Libyan figures, Ambassador Norland underscored United States support for the right of the Libyan people to select their leaders through an open democratic process free of foreign pressure and called on key figures to use their influence at this critical stage to do what is best for all Libyans.
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Israeli foreign minister calls Poland's government 'anti-democratic'

Tel Aviv/Warsaw — The tone is getting sharper in a diplomatic dispute between Israel and Poland, with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid calling the Warsaw government "anti-democratic" in a statement on Sunday evening. At issue is a change in Polish administrative law. "Gone are the days when Poles harmed Jews...
Middle Easttribuneledgernews.com

Israeli foreign minister recalls Polish envoy over restitution law

Tel Aviv — Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid recalled his country's envoy to Warsaw for open-ended consultations on Saturday, after the Polish president signed a law that has been criticized for preventing the return of property to Holocaust victims. Polish President Andrzej Duda signed into law new rules that affect...
WorldUS News and World Report

Israel's Top Diplomat on First Visit to Morocco Since Upgrade in Ties

RABAT (Reuters) -Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid began meetings with Moroccan officials in Rabat on Wednesday in the first visit by Israel's top diplomat to the kingdom since 2003, after the countries upgraded relations in a U.S.-brokered deal. Israel and Morocco agreed in December to resume diplomatic relations and re-launch...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Israeli FM Lapid Set for Official Visit to Morocco

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid spent Tuesday preparing for his official two-day visit to Morocco, set for Wednesday. Lapid is the first Israeli foreign minister to visit the country since a visit by then-Foreign Minister Silvan Shalom in 2003 after the 2000 closure of Israel’s diplomatic mission in Rabat in response to the Second Intifada.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Foreign Minister Lamamra

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra today. Secretary Blinken reiterated the U.S. commitment to help Algeria in the fight against COVID-19, including donating vaccines through COVAX, over $4 million in direct emergency assistance, and a state-of-the-art field hospital. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed regional priorities, including developments in Tunisia, Libya, and the Sahel. They agreed on the need for a sovereign, stable, and unified Libya with no foreign interference. They also discussed Algeria’s efforts to diversify its economy and attract more U.S. business investment.
Foreign Policyksut.org

How The U.S. Ambassador To The U.N. Sees The Future Of Afghanistan's Government

The Taliban held its first press conference today and took questions from reporters. Zabihullah Mujahid, a longtime spokesperson for the group, congratulated all Afghans on what he called their freedom. He also outlined some of the Taliban's policies and ideas and attempted to reassure various groups that they would be safe under Taliban rule. He talked about what that future might look like, what he called a strong Islamic and inclusive government. Well, for a look at how Afghanistan's future appears to diplomats around the world, we're joined now by the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.
WorldBirmingham Star

Jaishankar discusses Afghanistan with his French counterpar

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian and discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Jaishankar also thanked his French counterpart for evacuating 21 Indian nationals from Kabul to Paris. "Discussed the evolving situation in Afghanistan...
Washington StatePosted by
Axios

Israeli prime minister appoints new ambassador to Washington

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Friday nominated Mike Herzog as Israel's next ambassador to Washington. Herzog, who is one of Israel’s most experienced and respected strategic thinkers, is the brother of Israel’s President Issac Herzog. Why it matters: Herzog will be a key player in building the relationship between...
Public SafetyPeople

Daughter Describes Watching the Taliban Beat Mother to Death After She Said She Couldn't Cook for Them

"My mother told them, 'I am poor, how can I cook for you?' " the woman told CNN — so the Taliban "started beating her" As numerous Afghans seek safety from the rising Taliban in the wake of the withdrawal of U.S. troops, a traumatized daughter is recounting how insurgency fighters beat her mother to death with AK-47s earlier this summer when she was unable to supply the group with food.
Economykitco.com

Afghanistan's gold stash is out of the Taliban's reach

(Kitco News) Even though the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan was rapid, it is not likely the militants will get their hands on the central bank's $10 billion in assets, including the $1.3 billion in gold reserves. The reason is that most of the $10 billion worth of assets are stored...

Comments / 0

Community Policy