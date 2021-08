By Investing.com -- U.S. retail sales and industrial production data for July are due, while Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD) earnings may provide some more granular details on the activities of the U.S. consumer. China's competition authorities take another swipe at Internet platform companies, sending Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), Tencent (HK:0700) and JD (NASDAQ:JD).com stock all sharply lower. U.S. stocks are set to retreat from Monday's record highs at the open, and a single case of Covid-19 puts New Zealand into lockdown and wrecks economists' forecasts for Wednesday's central bank meeting. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 17th August.