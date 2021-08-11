COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Where do East Texas schools stand?

As schools begin to open across East Texas, here's a look at where our local school districts stand on the mandating of masks, performance of contact tracing and the notification of parents in the event of a positive case in the school.

Chapel Hill ISD

Masks: Will not be required, but mask-wearing will be "highly" encouraged.

Contact tracing: A decision on contact tracing has not been announced.

Parental notification: Parents will be notified in the event of a positive case.

NOTE: Whitney Mayfield, Chapel Hill Communications and Public Relations Coordinator, said all decisions are subject to change on a day-to-day basis.

