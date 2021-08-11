Cancel
Education

COVID-19 PROTOCOLS: Where do East Texas schools stand?

By Longview News-Journal
CBS19
CBS19
 8 days ago

As schools begin to open across East Texas, here's a look at where our local school districts stand on the mandating of masks, performance of contact tracing and the notification of parents in the event of a positive case in the school.

Chapel Hill ISD

Masks: Will not be required, but mask-wearing will be "highly" encouraged.

Contact tracing: A decision on contact tracing has not been announced.

Parental notification: Parents will be notified in the event of a positive case.

NOTE: Whitney Mayfield, Chapel Hill Communications and Public Relations Coordinator, said all decisions are subject to change on a day-to-day basis.

See what more school district are doing from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journa l .

EducationTODAY.com

Schools are already going remote again because of COVID

School is off to a rocky start, as some school districts that opened in person are already reverting to virtual learning due to COVID outbreaks. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage, especially among the unvaccinated, some school districts are sending students home after only a few days in the classroom.
Educationdistrictadministration.com

Schools in at least 5 states have shut down as delta infects more students

COVID clusters fueled by the delta variant have forced schools and districts in the South to go to online learning just weeks after reopening in person. The biggest impacts so far have been felt in Georgia and Mississippi. The Randolph County School System in Georgia has gone virtual until at...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
EducationIdaho Statesman

Parent rips face mask off teacher in confrontation at school, Texas district says

A teacher’s face mask worn to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 was ripped off by a parent days before the first day of school in Texas, according to a school official. A statement, titled “Creating An Oasis For Our Students,” provided insights into the return to school at Eanes Independent School District in Austin as well as details on unfortunate situations like the face mask incident. Eanes ISD is a K-12 school district.
EducationBradenton Herald

Anti-maskers threaten experts over mandate in Tennessee schools. ‘We will find you’

Dozens of parents were seen on video jeering at people leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee on Tuesday — many of whom were reportedly doctors and nurses. The two-minute clip posted on Twitter by journalist Matt Masters was recorded at the Williamson County Administration Complex in Franklin, Tennessee, after the school board voted in favor of a temporary mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases.
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Florida Will Give Private School Vouchers to Students ‘Bullied’ Over Mask Defiance

Florida took its crusade against COVID-19 restrictions a step further Friday, with its board of education approving a measure to give private school vouchers to students who feel “bullied” for not wearing masks. The board added “COVID-19 harassment” to a law catered toward bullied students, targeting parents who are against their local school district’s masking policies. “If a parent wants their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right. If a parent doesn’t want their child to wear a mask at school, they should have that right,” board member Ben Gibson said, according to the Associated Press. It comes as more than a dozen parents filed a lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis Friday, alleging his ban on mask mandates violates the Americans with Disabilities Act.
EducationPosted by
The Independent

Four teachers from same Florida school district die from Covid within 24 hours

Four teachers in Florida’s Broward County have died from Covid-19 within 24 hours, according to the county’s teachers union.Three of the educators were not vaccinated from the disease, the union’s president told CBS News. The teachers died between Tuesday and Wednesday, Anna Fusco said.Broward County Public Schools – encompassing the second-largest county in the state – have mandated that students, staff and visitors at its schools must wear face coverings, defying an order from Governor Ron DeSantis that bans such mandates, despite surging infections across the US.The governor has also urged school officials to slash educators’ salaries for enforcing...

