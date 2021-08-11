Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Good Morning, Charlie

By Charlie Scrabbles
Red Reporter
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Good Thing - put an extra O on that good ‘cause it’s soo goood. Get a cup of coffee and have a seat, watch this on loop for however long it takes for you to finish that cup and then y’all go on and have a fantastic day, okay?

www.redreporter.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tito Francona
Person
Devin Mesoraco
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Saeed Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball History#Smoothest#Golem#Prologue Bookshop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EducationHerald Democrat

Good Morning: Back to school memories

This week and next, youngsters all across North Texas and Southern Oklahoma will be heading back to the classroom. Does it feel like summer flew by to you? I can't say that I feel that way about it. I anticipate fall like some little kids do Christmas. So once the...
Rochester, MNPost-Bulletin

Good Morning Bedlam blasts past Kickstarter goal

When Good Morning Bedlam launched a Kickstarter to help fund their latest album, Isaak Gill Elker didn’t know if the campaign would reach the target. With less than a week left in the fundraiser, the Kickstarter was 109% funded. Elker doesn’t exactly have egg on his face; it’s cottage cheese.
SocietyHerald Democrat

Good Morning: An multi-generational friendship

Sometimes, talking to someone from a different walk of life can give you a new perspective on things and experiences in life. I had one of these moments this week over what seemed at first like an arbitrary conversation with a younger friend. I met this friend for the first...
Los Angeles, CAHipHopDX.com

Ex-Suge Knight Capo Mob James Confidently Names Biggie’s Killer

The 1997 murder of The Notorious B.I.G. remains unsolved. While there have been multiple theories on who killed the Brooklyn Hip Hop legend, Mob James is certain he knows who fired the fatal shot. During an interview with VladTV, Suge Knight’s ex-capo is asked about that fateful night in Los...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Memphis Rapper YNC Capo Reportedly Passes Away

Sadly, yet another rapper on the rise has reportedly lost his life. Earlier this week, news began to circulate that YNC Capo, real name Malik Gibson, has been shot and killed. Information was scarce and it was difficult for fans to verify the news, but soon, Gibson's loved ones began sharing tributes to him on social media.
Erie, PAerienewsnow.com

We Found Donna Tucker: "The Most Beautiful Woman in the World"

A mystery is solved and the search is over for Donna Tucker: “The most beautiful woman in the world.”. She's was the subject of a custom sign that appeared under a "Welcome to Erie" sign, leaving many to take to social media, wondering just who she is. We learned Donna...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Brett Butler Is Broke: ‘Grace Under Fire’ Star on Struggles and Survival

It was in early July, when she had fallen six months behind in rent, that Brett Butler fully came to grips with how dire her circumstances had become. Facing imminent eviction from her Los Angeles apartment, the comedian and actress — who at her career peak during the mid-1990s was making $250,000 per episode as the star of the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire — confided in one of her closest friends, Lon Strickler, a blogger who chronicles real-life supernatural encounters. (Butler herself claims to be able to communicate with the dead and once even tried to launch a Crossing Over-style...
Public HealthBillboard

Every 2021 Concert & Festival Canceled Due to COVID-19

While there are a lot of promising signs in the current touring landscape -- from the successful rollouts of the Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza festivals to major events like Bonnaroo and ACL Fest remaining on the fall schedule -- there are plenty of examples of the surging COVID-19 pandemic's toll on an already-struggling industry.
Connecticut Stateleedaily.com

Rapper Ynt Juan Dead At 17 After Fatal Shooting In Connecticut

In the current climate of gun violence and lives claimed years before their prime, the Rapper YNT Juan is the latest name to add to that disheartening list. YNT Juan was a rising star in the music industry, and the music world has now lost yet another talent who had the potential for greatness.
BaseballRed Reporter

Farmers Only: Organizational Sweep

The Bats brought out the bats on Thursday night. Michael “Courtyard” Mariot was solid in his start, allowing only a couple runs on 5 hits with 2 walks and 8 strikeouts over 6 innings of work. Tejay “Kevin Kopps” Antone struck out 2 in another scoreless inning. Jose “Call him up” Barrero mashed the hell of the ball again, going 3 for 4 with 2 home runs and 3 RBI. Chris Okey “Dokey” has started to find his swing a little as of late, as he went 2 for 4 with a 3-run tank. Ender “Game” Inciarte went 2 for 4 with 2 doubles and 2 runs scored.
MusicStereogum

Good Morning – “Country”

After announcing their signing to Polyvinyl with two singles last spring, Australian duo Good Morning have announced their first album for the label. The forthcoming Barnyard follows 2019’s Basketball Breakup, and its lead single “Country” is out today. It’s a melancholy indie-rock ballad with cutting lyrics: “The only thing about missing you/ Is that I don’t miss you at all.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy