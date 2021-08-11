Good Morning, Charlie

It was in early July, when she had fallen six months behind in rent, that Brett Butler fully came to grips with how dire her circumstances had become. Facing imminent eviction from her Los Angeles apartment, the comedian and actress — who at her career peak during the mid-1990s was making $250,000 per episode as the star of the ABC sitcom Grace Under Fire — confided in one of her closest friends, Lon Strickler, a blogger who chronicles real-life supernatural encounters. (Butler herself claims to be able to communicate with the dead and once even tried to launch a Crossing Over-style...