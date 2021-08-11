Authorities identify woman killed in Midfield wreck on Tuesday

From The Tribune staff reports

MIDFIELD — Jefferson County Coroner William Yates has identified the body of a woman killed here Tuesday morning.

Sonya Denise Labon, 52, of Birmingham, died when her car ran off the road near the intersection of Woodward Road and Woodfall Drive.

“For unknown reasons, (Labon’s) vehicle left the roadway into an adjacent ditch and struck a concrete drainage culvert,” Yates said in a statement. “The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Midfield Police Department.”

Labon was the driver and sole passenger in the vehicle, Yates said.