Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midfield, AL

Authorities identify woman killed in Midfield wreck on Tuesday

By Bobby Mathews
Posted by 
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 8 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MIDFIELD — Jefferson County Coroner William Yates has identified the body of a woman killed here Tuesday morning.

Sonya Denise Labon, 52, of Birmingham, died when her car ran off the road near the intersection of Woodward Road and Woodfall Drive.

“For unknown reasons, (Labon’s) vehicle left the roadway into an adjacent ditch and struck a concrete drainage culvert,” Yates said in a statement. “The cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck are being investigated by the Midfield Police Department.”

Labon was the driver and sole passenger in the vehicle, Yates said.

Comments / 0

The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midfield, AL
Jefferson County, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Accidents
Jefferson County, AL
Accidents
County
Jefferson County, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Accidents
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Tribune
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Midfield, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

14-year-old killed on go-cart in Midfield

From The Tribune staff reports MIDFIELD — A 14-year-old was killed in Midfield after being struck by a vehicle while riding a go-cart. Josiah Scott, a Rutledge Middle School student, died at Children’s of Alabama Wednesday night. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the 9th Street and 12th Avenue intersection, according to multiple reports. […]
Huntsville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

ALEA issues Missing and Endangered Person Alert

From The Tribune staff reports HUNTSVILLE — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a missing man out of north Alabama. The Huntsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating James Robertson. Robertson, 50, may be living with a condition that may impair his judgment. […]
Birmingham, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Oneonta man killed in Birmingham shooting

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened early on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. A 39-year-old man from Oneonta was shot and killed in the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue North, around 2:31 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene a short time later. […]
Homewood, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Update: Missing Homewood woman found safe

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — Allison Spain, the missing woman for whom police were searching on Monday, has been found safe and reunited with her family, authorities announced Monday evening. Homewood police announced that Spain was missing after she was last seen gettinig off a bus in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive […]
Homewood, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Homewood police seek missing woman

From The Tribune staff reports HOMEWOOD — The Homewood Police Department is searching for a missing person. Allison Spain, had a scheduled doctor’s appointment here  but never showed up.  She was last seen getting off a bus in the 2200 block of Lakeshore Drive at 10:30 a.m. wearing a camouflage dress. Spain suffers from a […]
Heflin, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Passenger killed after car hits parked camper

From The Tribune staff reports HEFLIN, Ala. — Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are investigating a deadly crash that happened near the east Alabama town of Heflin. Delon Farrow, 52, of Lineville, was killed in the crash on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. It happened around 3:04 p.m. on Alabama […]
Trussville, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

2 vehicles broken into at Trussville Sports Complex

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The windows of two vehicles were shattered and purses were taken from two vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Trussville. The break-ins happened around noon at the Trussville Sports Complex on Pump House Road, according to police. The victims told police their doors were locked and one […]
Adger, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Troopers ID Adger woman killed in Tuesday’s I-59 wreck

From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY —Authorities have identified the woman killed in an early morning accident on Tuesday, August 10, as 49-year-old Adger resident Amanda Parsons. Parsons was killed when her 2004 Ford Explorer was struck by a 2013 Infiniit QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt of Texas. “Parsons had been involved in […]
Nashville, TNPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville man shot by Nashville police identified

From The Tribune staff reports NASHVILLE — Authorities with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) released the identity of a Trussville man who was shot and killed by Metropolitan Nashville Police on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Daniel Turney Crowley, 31, was involved in an incident with police around 5 a.m., according to investigators. Police said […]
Leeds, ALPosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds man drowns in Cahaba River while swimming with friend

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man that drowned in the Cahaba River Wednesday. Kevin Lee Self, 29, of Leeds, was located after a search by first responders, according to Coroner Bill Yates. Yates said Self was swimming with a friend in a recreation area near […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy