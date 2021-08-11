Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark STRONG WINDS OCCURRING BEHIND STORMS MOVING THROUGH THE AREA Winds of 40 to 50 mph have been reported behind a line of strong storms that were moving east along the Mississippi River between Clinton and Fort Madison. These winds should diminish to less than 20 mph by 10 am. Drivers of vans. campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be extra cautious.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clark, MO
County
Clark County, MO
City
Madison, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...
Posted by
Reuters

Police negotiating with man with possible explosives near U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Law enforcement officials were negotiating with a man who said he had a bomb in his pick-up truck near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, causing nearby buildings to be evacuated as emergency vehicles rushed to the scene about a mile from the White House. Capitol...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Inc (FB.O) on Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp.
Posted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
Fox News

Will Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine recipients need booster too?

The plan for booster shots laid out by health officials on Wednesday applies to Americans who received both doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, but for the nearly 14 million who received Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose jab, the details are not yet clear. According to the Centers for Disease Control...
Posted by
Reuters

British study shows COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under Delta

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A British public health study has found that protection from either of the two most commonly used COVID-19 vaccines against the now prevalent Delta variant of the coronavirus weakens within three months. It also found that those who get infected after receiving two shots of either...
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. judge blocks Biden's limits on immigrant arrests, deportation

Aug 19 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's administration from enforcing its guidance limiting who can be arrested and deported by U.S. immigration agents, siding with two Republican-led states - Texas and Louisiana - that had challenged it. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, in Corpus...
Posted by
CNN

Pentagon ramping up Kabul evacuation efforts as many struggle to reach airport

Washington (CNN) — The US military has increased the pace of evacuations to help Afghans and US citizens escape Afghanistan, the Pentagon said Thursday, but it is still not filling flights to capacity despite a directive from President Joe Biden that he doesn't want to see any empty seats on planes leaving Kabul.

Comments / 0

Community Policy