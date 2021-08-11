Cancel
Maricopa County, AZ

Flood Advisory issued for Maricopa by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 03:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 915 AM MST. * At 606 AM MST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Mesa, Scottsdale, Fountain Hills, Granite Reef Dam, Goldfield Ranch, Salt River Tubing Recreation Area, Usery Mountain Park and Fort McDowell. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

