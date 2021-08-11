Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bureau, Henry, Rock Island, Whiteside by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 08:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Bureau; Henry; Rock Island; Whiteside The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Whiteside County in northwestern Illinois Henry County in northwestern Illinois Bureau County in north central Illinois * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 806 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Garden Plain to near Altona, moving east at 45 mph. In additionl strong gradient winds are occuring behind the storms and will also result in winds to 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Erie, Garden Plain and Albany around 810 AM CDT. Morrison, Prophetstown and Lyndon around 820 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Kewanee, Rock Falls, Coleta, Emerson, Sterling, Sheffield, Buda, Wyanet, Tiskilwa, Princeton and Bureau Junction. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH