Missing 3-year-old twins found in hot car near Duluth, one airlifted to Minneapolis

Police say two young brothers are hospitalized after they were found in a hot car on the Iron Range.

The twin 3-year-olds were reported missing Monday from a Hibbing, Minnesota home around 5:30 p.m. About an hour and a half later, police say a citizen found the boys in a vehicle near the home. That person alerted the officers, who broke a window to get the Twins out.

Police say both boys were unresponsive and "in medical distress due to the extreme heat inside of the vehicle." One was taken to a Hibbing hospital where police said he is in stable condition as of Tuesday. The other boy was airlifted to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis, where he is reported in "critical condition."

Police are investigating, but say foul play isn't suspected.

Hibbing, which has a population of more than 16,300, is about an hour and 20 minutes' drive from Duluth, but is still considered part of the Duluth-Superior Metropolitan Area.