Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, Mercer, Rock Island by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; Mercer; Rock Island STRONG WINDS OCCURRING BEHIND STORMS MOVING THROUGH THE AREA Winds of 40 to 50 mph have been reported behind a line of strong storms that were moving east along the Mississippi River between Clinton and Fort Madison. These winds should diminish to less than 20 mph by 10 am. Drivers of vans. campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be extra cautious.