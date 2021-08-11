Cancel
Morning Notes

By ARLnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon Makes $1 Million Donation — “Amazon today announced it will continue its commitment to the Right Now Needs Fund in Northern Virginia for the upcoming academic year with an additional $1 million investment to support students attending Arlington Public Schools, Alexandria City Public Schools, and Fairfax County Public Schools. The Fund, in partnership with Communities In Schools NOVA, helps remove barriers to learning and works to meet the basic needs of thousands of schoolchildren from underserved communities.” [BusinessWire]

Comments / 0

Posted by
Reuters

Biden, first lady to get COVID-19 booster vaccine -ABC News interview

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden would receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to boost their immunity, as his administration announced booster shots would be offered to Americans in September. "We will get the booster shots," Biden told...
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. At 80...
Posted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...

Comments / 0

