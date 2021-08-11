Avast Joins NortonLifeLock After Offering Over $8 Billion – IT Pro – News
NortonLifeLock and Avast are combined. Based on Avast’s share price of $27.20 as of July 13, the transaction is worth between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion. In a joint press release write companies That Avast shareholders will receive a combination of cash and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock. The value of the deal is estimated between 8.1 and 8.6 billion dollars. The exact amount is still subject to a vote among Avast shareholders.houstonianonline.com
