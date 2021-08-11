Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Avast Joins NortonLifeLock After Offering Over $8 Billion – IT Pro – News

By Courtney Horton
houstonianonline.com
 8 days ago

NortonLifeLock and Avast are combined. Based on Avast’s share price of $27.20 as of July 13, the transaction is worth between $8.1 billion and $8.6 billion. In a joint press release write companies That Avast shareholders will receive a combination of cash and newly issued shares in NortonLifeLock. The value of the deal is estimated between 8.1 and 8.6 billion dollars. The exact amount is still subject to a vote among Avast shareholders.

houstonianonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avast#Boards Of Directors#Broadcom#Cfo#The Board Of Directors#The Nasdaq Stock Exchange#Czech#Avg#Symantec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Life Style Extra

UPDATE: Moody's reviews Avast for downgrade alongside NortonLifeLock

(Alliance News) - Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday placed Prague-based cybersecurity firm Avast PLC's Ba1 credit rating under review for a downgrade over its planned takeover by US rival NortonLifeLock Inc. Tempe, Arizona-based NortonLifeLock is buying Avast for about USD8.6 billion in cash and stock. The deal will be financed...
BusinessGreenwichTime

Do we compete or do I buy from you? Norton acquires Avast for $ 8 billion

The cybersecurity firm NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) bought its rival, Avast for 8 billion dollars (159,137,600,000 Mexican pesos approximately), according to Nasdaq reports. According to the terms of this transaction, Avast owners will receive their payments in cash and Norton shares. The executives of both companies explain that this merger has a strategic and financial logic.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Reddit Raises $410 Million at $10 Billion Valuation After Fidelity Made Offer 'We Couldn't Refuse' Says CEO, Still Plans To Go Public

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Reddit, the largest network of online communities, announced today it has secured an additional $410 million in fresh capital from Fidelity Management, Research Company, and others, at a post-money valuation of $10 billion. Today's announcement is an...
BusinessBeta News

Norton snaps up Avast in $8 billion merger deal

Following on from news of merger talks last month, NortonLifeLock has confirmed that it is buying Avast in a deal that values the Czech-based and London stock exchange listed firm at up to $8.6bn (£6.2bn). In a joint statement the companies say that the combined business will serve more than...
BusinessPosted by
Tom's Hardware

Norton, Avast Merge Towards an $8 Billion Cybersecurity Giant

NortonLifeLock and Avast ave announced a merger, whereby Norton will be purchasing the full amount of available Avast shares so as to incorporate it into its cybersecurity business. The deal, reported via The Verge, worth upwards of $8 billion, will leave the resulting cyber-security giant with a total of around 500 million customers.
BusinessLife Style Extra

TOP NEWS: NortonLifeLock agrees to acquire software peer Avast

(Alliance News) - Consumer cyber safety company NortonLifeLock Inc on Tuesday said it has agreed with digital security firm Avast PLC on the terms of a merger. A deal is in the form of a cash and share takeover offer by Norton for Avast. Under the terms of the merger, Avast shareholders will be entitled to receive a combination of cash consideration and newly issued shares in Norton.
Business Wire

NortonLifeLock and Avast to Merge to Lead the Transformation of Consumer Cyber Safety

TEMPE, Ariz. & PRAGUE & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, and Avast (LSE: AVST), a global leader in digital security and privacy, are pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock, in the form of a recommended offer by NortonLifeLock, for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Avast.
Ghacks Technology News

NortonLifeLock and Avast Merger would create a new cyber security behemoth

Avast could soon become part of NortonLifeLock, provided that the shareholders of both companies and regulators approve the deal. The company announced plans for a mixed cash and stock merger on August 10, 2021. Both security companies have a long history in the security field. Avast was founded in 1988...
The Verge

Norton and Avast are merging into an $8 billion antivirus empire

NortonLifeLock and Avast are merging in a deal worth more than $8 billion. The deal will see NortonLifelock acquire all of Avast’s shares, and create a much larger cyber security firm. “With this combination, we can strengthen our cyber safety platform and make it available to more than 500 million users,” says Vincent Pilette, NortonLifeLock CEO. “We will also have the ability to further accelerate innovation to transform cyber safety.”
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

NortonLifeLock creates cyber leader with $8.6 bln Avast deal

LONDON/NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. cybersecurity company NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK.O) has agreed to buy London-listed rival Avast Plc (AVST.L) for up to $8.6 billion in cash and shares to create a leader in consumer security software. The companies, which announced merger talks last month, said the combined group...
Businessprweek.com

News Direct joins provider directory

News- and content-distribution service News Direct has joined the OTC Markets Group’s Premium Provider Directory in its news dissemination section. OTC companies will have streamlined access to enhanced news content and distribution services. This includes services such as News Direct’s collaborative content studio and its proprietary SimpliFi tool, which streamlines earnings distribution workflow, live customer support and multimedia distribution. News Direct also offers analytic reports powered by AI software.
Public SafetyPosted by
PC Gamer

The hacker who stole and gave back $600M has been offered a job and reward from the company he stole from

Last week, over $600M in cryptocurrency was stolen in an elaborate digital heist when a hacker exploited a vulnerability in Poly Network, a platform used to make cryptocurrency transactions across different blockchains. If that wasn't a wild enough story, the hacker later returned nearly all of the stolen currency after the illegal transactions were flagged (which made the money nearly impossible to convert to US dollars anyway).
houstonianonline.com

Alleged lineup of Intel Raptor Lake CPUs appears online – Computer – News

The alleged lineup of Intel’s upcoming Raptor Lake processors has been published. YouTube user AdoredTV reports that these slides contain up to 24 hubs and 32 topics. Lake Raptor is expected to be completed by the end of next year. It will be the Intel Raptor Lake-S series for desktop...
Stockshoustonianonline.com

AEX wins by heel on the trench; The main role of ready meals | Financial

After a cycle of spikes, the AEX index closed 0.1% higher at 771.5 points. The AMX rose 0.7% to a record high of 11,021 points. “There isn’t a lot going on in the markets today,” says macroeconomist Stefan Koopmann (Rabobank). The good news, he says, is that the numbers show that US industrial production is growing, while retail sales appear to be slightly past their peak. “This will balance the economy a little bit more.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Derek Andersen Sells 13,070 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):. On Thursday, July 15th, Derek Andersen sold 4,054 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $250,577.74. On Tuesday, June 15th, Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of Snap stock. The stock...

Comments / 0

Community Policy