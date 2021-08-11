Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Sounds of Summer Series

visityorktown.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYorktown's Sounds of Summer concert series runs Thursday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through August 26. This week's performance will feature Another Level. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy dinner or dessert at any of Historic Yorktown's waterfront restaurants, including Water Street Grille, Riverwalk Restaurant, Carrot Tree, Umi Sushi, Ben & Jerry's, Yorktown Pub, and Larry's. Boyd's Tasty Dogs will also have grab-and-go options inside the area for those in attendance.

www.visityorktown.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Historic Yorktown#Yorktown Pub#The Yorktown Trolley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Elizabeth City, NCDaily Advance

EC to host weekend of live music with ArtWalk, Summer Sounds

First Friday ArtWalk typically features bands and musical performers but this month’s showcase of local art and artists boasts a feast of live music. The music starts tonight with performances from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. by the bands Post-American Gothic and Greyside at Coasters Downtown Draught House at 216 N. Poindexter Street.
Smithville, MOmycouriertribune.com

Hot Summer Nights concert series returns

SMITHVILLE — The annual Hot Summer Nights concert schedule has returned to Smithville, with concerts taking place each Saturday in August. All shows begin at 6 p.m. and take place on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, located downtown at the corner of Bridge and Main streets. On...
Musicvisiteureka.com

Eureka Summer Concert Series: The Fargo Brothers

The Eureka Summer Concerts Series is celebrating its 23rd season! Every Thursday evening, enjoy great concerts live from 6-8 p.m. on the Boardwalk at C Street in Old Town Eureka. We’ve got award-winning artists, local favorites, and international acts!. Join us in celebrating this wonderful community event; admission is free!...
Glendale, CAcrescentavalleyweekly.com

Brand Library Announces Summer Concert Plaza Series

The 2021 Brand Library Plaza Series will consist of five outdoor concerts, which will take place at Brand Library from Aug. 13 through Sept. 24. These concerts are free and are on Friday evenings at 7 p.m., and will feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides in Brand Park. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks, and the Brand Associates.
Festivalmariposagazette.com

CoyoteFest launches unique summer series

Joy Goodwin was one of the participants in the 2019 CoyoteFest howling contest. Though the festival has been divided across three weekends this summer, the popular contest will return in September. File photo by Al GolubInstead of hosting one big bash that pulls in thousands of attendees in mid-September, this year’s Coulterville CoyoteFest will be a little different.
Kirkland, WAparentmap.com

Kirkland Summer Concerts: Evening Series

Enjoy music at this popular waterfront park on Thursday evenings. Performers include rock and roll band West Coast Feed, Seattle local Brian James and Motown-inspired Roemen and the Whereabouts. August 5th - West Coast Feed. August 12th - Brian James. August 19th- Roemen and the Whereabouts. ​
Orange Beach, ALWSFA

Soak up the summer at the C Spire concert series

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WSFA) - The Wharf at Orange Beach has a way for you to soak up the last few days of summer. The C Spire Concert Series is back and better than ever, with some top names in the industry. The lineup includes Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Jason Aldean, Lady A, and many more!
New Martinsville, WVIntelligencer

Shortline Junction to Play Summer Coffeehouse Series

NEW MARTINSVILLE — Local bluegrass band, Shortline Junction, continues the 2021 ArtsLink Summer Coffeehouse Series. The free show will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19, on the new performance deck on the lawn of the Francis Creative Arts Center at the corner of Maple Avenue and Washington Street in New Martinsville.
Southern Shores, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Surf And Sound Chamber Music Series

Join us for 4 outstanding free concerts next Tuesday through Friday from Southern Shores to Buxton. To protect the health of our audience and performers masks will be required at all performances. Piano Quintet. Tues August 24, 7:30 p.m. Wed. August 25, 7:30 p.m. String Quartet. Thursday August 26, 7:00...
Malverne, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Annual Summer Concert Series continues in Malverne

Dozens of residents filled the lawn at Crossroads Farm in Malverne as The Verge performed last Saturday. As part of the village’s annual Summer Concert Series, which was canceled last year, this marked the second show this summer. The village’s next summer concert will feature Keith Lyle and the Easy Riders at the farm on Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.
West Liberty, IAwestlibertyindex.com

Summer Music series continues in West Liberty

The West Liberty Area Arts Council has contracted a brass band to perform at its next free family Summer Music series to continue this Friday evening at West Liberty’s downtown New Strand Theatre. The performances are held every Friday evening in August from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Due to a...
Mendham, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Mendham summer concert series completes on Sunday

MENDHAM - The borough's final, free summer concert will feature "Kimon & The Prophets," beginning at 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, at the gazebo in borough park. See the website at https://www.mendhamnj.org/ in event of inclement weather.
Bethlehem, PAPocono Record

Summer sounds: Country tunes, rock and EDM at MusikFest in Bethlehem

With more than 200 musical acts on the bill, Musikfest is back — and bigger than ever. While the majority of the concerts are free (for the complete schedule, go to musikfest.org/lineup), headliners take center stage at the Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza,101 Founders Way, Bethlehem. Here’s a...
Entertainmentbuckscountyherald.com

PBS39 presents Summer Jam Family Concert Series

As Musikfest returns to an in-person event this summer, PBS39 presents its Summer Jam Family Concert Series as part of the festival. The family-friendly performances will take place daily during Musikfest, Aug. 6 through 15, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. inside PBS39’s studios, otherwise known as the PBS39 Kidsplatz at Musikfest.

Comments / 0

Community Policy