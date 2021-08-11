Sounds of Summer Series
Yorktown's Sounds of Summer concert series runs Thursday nights from 7 to 9:30 p.m. through August 26. This week's performance will feature Another Level. Visitors are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy dinner or dessert at any of Historic Yorktown's waterfront restaurants, including Water Street Grille, Riverwalk Restaurant, Carrot Tree, Umi Sushi, Ben & Jerry's, Yorktown Pub, and Larry's. Boyd's Tasty Dogs will also have grab-and-go options inside the area for those in attendance.www.visityorktown.org
