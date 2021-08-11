Sounds of Summer Series

The 2021 Brand Library Plaza Series will consist of five outdoor concerts, which will take place at Brand Library from Aug. 13 through Sept. 24. These concerts are free and are on Friday evenings at 7 p.m., and will feature music groups from Southern California and beyond. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides in Brand Park. Performances run approximately 60 – 90 minutes without intermission. The concerts are sponsored by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks, and the Brand Associates.