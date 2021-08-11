Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malibu, CA

Malibu Hotel Blends Country and Coastal for Lazy, Relaxing Summer Days

By Hugh Garvey
sunset.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Surfrider Hotel offers a laid-back feast for the senses with the best of the land and the sea. The last time Emma Goodwin was at the apiary, a swarm of bees flew up the sleeves of her shirt and stung her up and down the arms. “The pain was unbearable,” the co-owner of Malibu’s Surfrider Hotel remembers. She kept two bowls of ice water at the front desk to dunk her arms in between checking in guests.

www.sunset.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Malibu, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#Rock Cod#Fish#Flowers#Earth#The Surfrider Hotel#Thorne Family Farm#Pch#Sunset Idea House#Land Rover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Posted by
Reuters

FTC says Facebook 'bought and buried' rivals in renewed antitrust fight

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission refreshed its antitrust case against Facebook Thursday, adding more detail on the accusation the social media company crushed or bought rivals and once again asking a judge to force the social media giant to sell Instagram and WhatsApp. At 80...
Posted by
Fox News

Hurricane Grace makes landfall in Mexico

Hurricane Grace made landfall early Thursday morning just south of Tulum, Mexico. The Category 1 hurricane brought dangerous storm surge, heavy rainfall and strong winds to the region. Power lines and tree branches were knocked down in Playa del Carmen – just north of Grace's center – and Quintana Roo...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Accuser at R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial resumes testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — A key accuser at the R. Kelly sex-trafficking trial returned to the witness stand on Thursday, saying he often videotaped their sexual encounters and demanded she dress like a Girl Scout during a relationship that began when she was a minor. Jerhonda Pace resumed her testimony...
Posted by
The Hill

T-Mobile: Hackers stole data of 40 million people

T-Mobile said Wednesday that data from 40 million former and prospective customers was compromised by hackers as part of a recent breach of the telecom giant. The company noted that records of 7.8 million current customers were included in the stolen data, including customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and driver’s license information.
NBC News

Mississippi senator who's opposed mask mandates tests positive for coronavirus

Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, a critic of mask mandates on planes and trains, has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office said Thursday. Wicker's communications director, Phillip Waller, said the Republican senator got tested after experiencing "mild symptoms." "Senator Wicker is fully vaccinated against Covid, is in good health,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy