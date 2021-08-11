Malibu Hotel Blends Country and Coastal for Lazy, Relaxing Summer Days

The Surfrider Hotel offers a laid-back feast for the senses with the best of the land and the sea. The last time Emma Goodwin was at the apiary, a swarm of bees flew up the sleeves of her shirt and stung her up and down the arms. “The pain was unbearable,” the co-owner of Malibu’s Surfrider Hotel remembers. She kept two bowls of ice water at the front desk to dunk her arms in between checking in guests.