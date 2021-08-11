Cancel
Melbourne film festival cancels in-person screenings following city’s lockdown extension

By Mona Tabbara
Screendaily
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has cancelled its in-person screenings, following the extension of the Australian city’s lockdown until at least August 19, amid growing numbers of Covid-19 cases. The announcement comes following Sydney Film Festival’s decision to delay its festival from August to November 3-14, due to Sydney’s...

