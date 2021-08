REBBL POP is a new range of sparkling functional soda refreshments that rely on plant-powered ingredients to provide support for boosted immunity and digestive health. The prebiotic beverages boast just 50 calories and five grams of sugar and they speak to ingredient-conscious consumers who want better alternatives to traditional soda drinks. Bonnie Neulight, Chief Marketing and Innovation Officer at REBBL, says "REBBL POP is the answer to the soda drinkers' dilemma. With REBBL POP there is no more feeling of guilt nor yearning for taste."