Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Meet the Parisian Design Duo Behind Portofino's Splendido Mare Hotel

By Hannah Marti n
architecturaldigest.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It’s like a postcard,” says Hugo Sauzay, one half of the Parisian design duo Festen, describing Splendido Mare, the beloved Belmond hotel in Portofino. “You’re on a pier in Italy, you close your eyes, people are shouting, waves are crashing.” That was a feeling he and Charlotte de Tonnac, his partner in business and life, embraced when updating the iconic property, situated in a 1930s building with just 14 guest rooms.

www.architecturaldigest.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gio Ponti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parisian#Portofino#Belmond#Italian#Dolce Vita#Les Roches Rouges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior Designstyleblueprint.com

Interior Designer Crush: Forbes + Masters

Sarah Lyon is a Washington, DC, native living in New York City. As a freelance writer, she frequently covers interior design, travel, and other lifestyle topics. An avid vintage shopper, Sarah loves learning about thrift and antique stores located across the South. Tavia Forbes and Monet Masters make a dynamic...
Designers & Collectionsarchitecturaldigest.com

These Three Sisters Are Taking the Design World by Storm

The material details, the narrative, the experience—we each bring something different to a project,” says Sanam Salek, reflecting on collaborations with her older and younger sisters, Safura and Laylee, all three designers. In New York City, this trio of rising stars has carried that three-pronged approach into the new Rimowa flagship, a SoHo showcase for the German brand’s coveted luggage and accessories.
Interior Designmymodernmet.com

Playful Contemporary Treehouse Designed in the Shape of a Tree

Architects at Malan Vorster Architecture Interior Design were commissioned to create a contemporary one-bedroom cabin in the shape of a tree. Their design for a whimsical treehouse mimics the vertical trunks of the surrounding trees while allowing for plenty of windows that look out to the forest. The verticality of the treehouse also offers optimal views of the highest area of the site.
DesignDezeen

Dezeen Awards 2021 design longlist announced

The longlist for the Dezeen Awards 2021 design categories has been revealed, with 300 projects selected across 12 categories. All longlisted design projects are listed below, each with a link to a dedicated page on the Dezeen Awards website where you can find an image and more information about each one.
Interior DesignHGTV

Minimalist Design Style 101

Minimalism in decor is all about deploying not-so-basic basics — that is, practical, high-quality pieces with unfussy silhouettes — to celebrate the simplicity of uncluttered, open living spaces. Minimalism became associated with modernism when master architect and designer Mies van der Rohe popularized the declaration that less is more (which originally appeared in a Robert Browning poem about a Renaissance painter — how’s that for design trivia?). In the 21st century, minimalism and modernism still coexist in stylish harmony — but minimalist style has expanded beyond its initial iteration to incorporate contemporary innovations (old Mies would have delighted in all the appliances you can hide in cabinets these days) and influences (who doesn’t love a rustic minimalist interior?). Now, as then, thoughtful minimalism feels like a breath of fresh air. Here’s how it comes together.
Interior DesignInterior Design

Tommaso Spinzi Transforms an Airy Industrial Space Into His Own Apartment in Milan

Tommaso Spinzi is transcontinental. The young architect is a native of Como, Italy, but has lived or worked in New York, Switzerland, and Australia, the latter where he was located for nearly a decade and launched his firm, Spinzi. But in 2018, he decided to return home, to Milan specifically. It’s there that he found and converted a former workplace near the city center into a luminous loft, now his own. The 2,000-square-foot “white canvas,” as he calls it, reflects his work, which ranges from conceiving interiors and furniture to lighting and watches, as well as his passion for Italian art, design, and heritage architecture. “You can’t walk toward the future without learning from the past,” he proclaims.
Beauty & FashionTravelDailyNews.com

IEG: SIA Hospitality Design speaks of hotel evolution

RIMINI, ITALY – The rhythm of nature in materials and lines, the room as a place of physical wellbeing, the person at the centre of the SPA and outdoor space as a refuge from stress: these are the elements that express contemporary hotel evolution in the four exhibitions of SIA Hospitality Design. The 70th edition of Italian Exhibition Group’s show dedicated to design, hospitality and hôtellerie, to be held from 13th to 15th October next in Rimini Expo Centre (Italy), will feature the latest in traveller sensitivity and prepares to inspire tourism operators and designers.
Home & Gardensprudge.com

The Nostalgia And Beauty Of Vintage Camper Van Cafes

Close your eyes and picture the gentle metallic curves of an Airstream trailer or the classic rectangular outline of a VW bus. Now turn it into a cafe. If only vintage camper build-outs were that simple. Vintage campers—a phrase with a hotly debated definition—aren’t admired solely for their build or...
Beauty & Fashiontripsavvy.com

TripSavvy Is Celebrating Architecture and Design in August

From the sharp wings of the Sydney Opera House to the stately columns of the Parthenon, the modernist train stations of Tokyo to the poolside bungalows of the Chateau Marmont, the first and longest-lasting impressions we get of a destination are often through its architecture and design. Design has the...
Beauty & Fashionarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour a Historic English Castle Where One Design Legend Has Kept His Considerable Treasures

The prolific English designer Jasper Conran OBE, son of Sir Terence Conran and his first wife, author Shirley Conran, has created menswear and womenswear collections, as well as costumes for operas, ballets, and theater productions. Fashion chops aside, he’s most associated with the design universe, thanks to his Designers Guild fabrics and wallpapers, bone china collections for Wedgwood, and illustrious family history.
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Meet four of Copenhagen Fashion Week's emerging designers

It feels so good to have fashion week back. Over in Copenhagen, this energy is no different, as the city eagerly awaits the return of the catwalk, street style and new inspiring collections from our favourite brands. Copenhagen Fashion Week boasts plenty of both established and up-and-coming names who will...
Interior Design5280.com

3 Retro Home Design Styles Making a Comeback

What you need to know about modernism, midcentury modern, and postmodernism. Boredom may not be solely to blame for your mini home makeover mid-quarantine: Denverite Allie Sutterer theorizes some simply craved environs that felt more personal. “You want your home to be the place you feel most authentically yourself,” she says. Convinced antiques deliver more character than IKEA, Sutterer started Star Power Vintage, an Instagram account where she sells thrifted decor, in summer 2020. Sutterer isn’t the only secondhand curator to grow in the past year: Instagram store Here in Heaven opened up a shop in Capitol Hill in April, and RiNo’s Meek Vintage recently debuted a second location in Country Club. We asked the owners about styles making a resurgence so you can suss out which best suits you.
New York City, NYarcamax.com

Art of Design: The Hotel Experience

I often travel to New York City, and I have recently started the search for a small pied-a-terre to lessen the frenetic and loathsome lines at the hotel check-in. In between going to seasonal home furnishings and accessories shows and yearly designer showcase, I am always left with the desire to have New York feel more like home. So it gives me a case of the giggles when I hear clients request that they want their homes to feel more like a hotel. They want the Hotel Experience. Really? I guess it's a case of what Oscar Wilde coined "Life imitates Art far more than Art imitates Life".
DesignFinancial Times

Future perfect: the father-daughter design duo making the medieval modern

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Design news. “Ever since I was tiny, when painting jobs came along they were always passed along to me,” says British artist Sophie Coryndon, whose father and grandfather showed her how to carve and draw as a little girl. By the age of six, she was using tools including chisels and lathes, and as a teenager she was restoring painted clock faces and ship’s chests.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

Frieze Is Bringing Its Sculpture Garden Event to Regent’s Park in London

On view from September 14 to October 31. London‘s Regent’s Park will get a facelift this September, when Frieze transforms the area into a sculpture park. Now when we say variety — we mean a truly diverse set of artworks, such as a colorful totemic statue by Annie Morris, to Stoyan Dechev’s Looney Tunes-esque lightning cloud, Event Horizon (2019), to Daniel Arsham’s Roman bust, Unearthed Bronze Eroded Melpomene (2021).
Interior Designhospitalitynet.org

Designing Luxury: How InterContinental Pioneered Some Of The World’s Most Iconic Hospitality Designs

Paying homage to its 75-year history, we look at how the design of InterContinental Hotels & Resorts has captured the allure of international travel for luxury guests today and through the years. Since its inception, the brand has evolved its architecture and design to stay ahead of the changing needs and tastes of its guests.InterContinental hotels are shining examples of some of the best contemporary architecture or cultural heritage sites, from historic buildings to city landmarks and immersive resorts – and always in the most sought-after locations.
Interior DesignPosted by
Architectural Digest

Step Inside a Monaco Duplex That Features Art Deco Elements and Sweeping Views

Monegasque interior architect Christophe Poyet and Parisian architect Emil Humbert are known for their cool take on elegance. So it’s no huge wonder that their namesake firm has been writing the book on comfortable glamour for the past 14 years. And though Humbert & Poyet have spearheaded projects from Dubai to Hong Kong to Mexico, this particularly special 8,600-square-foot duplex apartment is in their own backyard.
Interior Designaspiremetro.com

These Designers Are At The Forefront Of 19th-Century Italian Apartment Revival

Every room is an envelope, but through a mysterious alchemy of scale, proportion, light and color, some seem more encompassing than others. It’s not that these spaces close in on their inhabitants or demand attention, but they hold one in an especially comfortable way. While some interiors achieve that effect through architecture alone, most truly blossom under the nurturing gaze of a sharp and sensitive eye.

Comments / 0

Community Policy