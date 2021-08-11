Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How Tesla's Vehicle Deliveries Are Likely to Soar More Than 50% This Year

By Daniel Sparks
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Tesla's growth rate in vehicle deliveries looks poised to accelerate this year.
  • The automaker's quarterly production now exceeds 200,000 units.
  • Total deliveries could exceed 800,000 this year.

When electric-car maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was delivering 50,000 vehicles per year in 2015, almost no one would have believed that the company would not only be delivering 500,000 vehicles per year by 2020 but growing deliveries at rates above 50% year-over-year in 2021. But this is exactly what Tesla is doing.

With more than half of the year behind us, it's increasingly clear that Tesla will likely grow 2021 deliveries more than 50% this year -- an astounding achievement for a large company in a capital-intensive industry.

Here's a look at Tesla's staggering vehicle sales growth -- and why 50%-plus growth for 2021 is pretty much in the bag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UOBxz_0bONDX9T00
Model 3. Image source: Tesla.

Soaring sales in the first half of 2021

After growing deliveries 36% in 2020, Tesla has been on fire in 2021. First-quarter deliveries grew 109% year over year and second-quarter deliveries soared 121% as the automaker lapped an easy year-ago comparison that was negatively impacted by factory shutdowns.

Highlighting the company's manufacturing prowess, Tesla produced 200,000 vehicles during Q2 alone. Even more impressively, this came as Tesla faced supply chain challenges -- namely semiconductor shortages and port congestion.

"The Tesla team, including supply chain, software development and our factories, worked extremely hard to keep production running as close to full capacity as possible," the company said in its second-quarter update.

Growth in vehicle deliveries was driven by a 169% year-over-year increase in combined Model 3 and Y deliveries. This put total Q2 deliveries for the two electric-car models at 204,081, up from about 76,000 in the year-ago quarter and approximately 180,000 in the first quarter of 2021.

The path to 800,000 deliveries

Tesla's demonstrated production capacity combined with a bullish narrative from management (global vehicle demand was at record levels going into Q3) for its vehicles sets the company up for 50%-plus growth in 2021.

To deliver about 800,000 vehicles this year, or 60% more than last year, Tesla only needs a slight increase in deliveries in the second half of 2021 compared to the first half. With 386,181 vehicles delivered in the first half of the year, only about 414,000 deliveries are needed in the second half of 2021 to hit 800,000 total deliveries. Considering that Tesla has production expected to come online in two new factories before the end of the year, 50%-plus growth -- and possibly growth as high as 60% -- in 2021 seems like it's in the bag for the automaker.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
119K+
Followers
56K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Tsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

Despite today's gain, shares are still down 2.5% year to date. Net income achieved a quarterly record in Q2. For now, shares seem to have strong technical support at this level. What happened. Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. As of 10:30 a.m. EDT,...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Are Nio and Lordstown Motors Worth Your Time in Mid-2021?

Sales are slowly increasing for Nio, but Lordstown won't produce anything until at least September. Nio says its production is constrained by coronavirus-related supply chain issues. Lordstown has a funding agreement allowing it to sell existing shares to a hedge fund. Amid the recent flurry of interest in electric vehicles,...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

Production delays due to supply chain issues are affecting sales. Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. Arcimoto shares were down 19% as of 10:30 a.m. EDT Tuesday.
CarsTechCrunch

Why regulators love Nuro’s self-driving delivery vehicles

So when the company petitioned the U.S. government in 2018 for a minor exemption from rules requiring a rearview mirror, backup camera and a windshield, Nuro might have assumed the process wouldn’t be very arduous. They were wrong. If Nuro is to become the generation-defining company its founders desire, it...
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Apologizes For Model S Delivery Delays But Questions Remain

Tesla has emailed Model S buyers to apologize for the significant delivery delays that it did not communicate to them. Many buyers who have placed orders for the new Model S early this year have seen their delivery dates pushed back several times. Apparently, some have even had their VINs taken away without any communication from Tesla.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla updates owners regarding Model S delivery timeframes

Tesla has updated several owners about the potential delivery timeframes of the Model S sedan. Some owners received updates regarding the delivery dates, and others received a memo from Tesla clarifying disappearing delivery timeframes. In January, Tesla announced the “Refreshed” Model S, and CEO Elon Musk estimated deliveries to begin...
EconomyBenzinga

Tesla's July Deliveries Tumble 69% Month-Over-Month In China, Underperforming Nio, XPeng, Li Auto

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), which navigated fairly well through the negative press in China in the second quarter, seems to have come up short in July. What Happened: Tesla sold 8,621 vehicles in China in July, Reuters reported, citing data released by the Chinese Passenger Car Association. CPAC said Tesla's wholesale sales in China came in at 32,968 units, of which 24,347 were exported.
Stocksinvezz.com

This Jefferies analyst thinks Tesla shares could surge by more than 20%

Jefferies' Philippe Houchois raises his price target on Tesla to $850 a share. Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi gives reasons for an 'underperform' rating on Tesla. Tesla shares have climbed by about 10% after reporting earnings on July 26th. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were about 3% up on Monday morning after...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla's Cybertruck Deliveries Delayed to 2022

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has quietly confirmed a delay in deliveries of the much-awaited Cybertruck, its all-electric pick-up truck. What Happened: The Cybertruck deliveries will begin in 2022, Tesla updated the schedule in its webpage that allows prospective customers to design their own vehicle. The delay appears to be applicable...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Set To Spend More On EVs Than Gasoline Vehicles

The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning are only the beginning of an extensive all-electric model lineup. Although Ford North America has not yet announced a definitive date to end production of combustion-engine models (Ford of Europe and GM have already done so), the automaker is moving at a brisk pace towards full-scale electrification.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Tesla chair Denholm sells shares worth more than $22 mln

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc chair Robyn Denholm sold more than $22 million worth of shares in the electric-car maker after exercising stock options, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Denholm sold 31,250 shares at weighted average prices ranging from $703 to $726.200...
CarsTire Business

Study: EVs cost more to service than ICE vehicles

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — It costs more to service electric vehicles (EVs) than their gasoline-powered counterparts, but the gap narrows over time, according to new data from analytics firm We Predict. The company, which released data this year saying EVs were 2.3 times more expensive to service than internal combustion...
Palo Alto, CAThe Verge

How to watch Tesla’s AI day event

Today is Tesla’s AI Day, a sequel of sorts to the company’s Autonomy Day event held in 2019. The event, which will be held at Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto, CA, will be livestreamed for the public starting at 5PM PT / 8PM ET (though the event may not actually begin until closer to 5:30PM PT).
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
Austin, TXPosted by
Benzinga

Tesla Vehicle On Fire Required 40 Times More Water Than Gas-Run Vehicles, Say Firefighters

Firefighters in Texas said that a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)-made vehicle required 40 times the normal water to put out a fire when compared to a gas-powered vehicle. What Happened: “Normally a car fire you can put out with 500 to 1,000 gallons of water, but Tesla’s may take up to 30,000-40,000 gallons of water, maybe even more, to extinguish the battery pack once it starts burning and that was the case here,” Austin Fire Department Chief Thayer Smith said, as per the Independent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy