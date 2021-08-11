India in Talks to Buy 50 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine - WSJ
(Reuters) -India is in talks to buy 50 million doses of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/india-looks-to-western-covid-19-vaccines-to-ease-supply-shortage-11628674884?mod=latest_headlines on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Pfizer and the Indian health ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments. The...www.usnews.com
