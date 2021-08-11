Healthy S’mores Dip

Even though it’s still a very hot Summer here in South Florida it’s nice to have thoughts of Fall. Who doesn’t love an easy chicken dish for dinner?. Top it off with a wonderful Fall-like dessert. These dishes are a perfect transition for all of us into Fall. The best part of both of these recipes is that they can be made in advance. Prepare the chicken dish in the morning, chill it, and bake it when you’re ready. Serve it with a side of pasta or rice and you will have a complete delicious dinner. The cranberry dessert is so simple and easy to prepare and can be served for any meal. It’s even nice to serve when you need a dessert to share and take to an event.