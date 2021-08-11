Healthy S’mores Dip
Bring your favorite campfire dessert inside with this easy and healthy s’mores dip, made with chickpeas and oven-toasted marshmallows. If you’re a s’mores fan (and who isn’t) you’re going to L-O-V-E this quick and easy s’mores dip because it tastes just like the treat you adore… only there’s no campfire necessary and this dip is actually kinda healthy. I say kinda because there are marshmallows involved, but this dip is much healthier than most s’mores dips out there.www.eatingbirdfood.com
Comments / 0