Foreigners' share in Russian Eurobonds slides to 51.9% as of July 1

MOSCOW, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The share of foreign investors among holders of Russian sovereign Eurobonds slipped to 51.9% as of July 1, its lowest since early 2019, from 54.0% three months earlier, the central bank said on Wednesday.

But the nominal volume of Eurobonds that foreign investors held increased to $20.587 billion as of July 1 from $20.415 billion as of April 1. (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh Editing by Mark Potter)