Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cheltenham Township, PA

Cheltenham Township Stems Municipal Dues to Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209o5r_0bONCDZ800
Images via Tookany/Tacony-Frankford (TTF) Watershed Partnership Facebook.

Cheltenham Township has decided to break with long-standing tradition and cut its funding for the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership in half for this year, writes Kenny Cooper for WHYY.

The move has upset the TTF leadership as well as some members of the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uu6QW_0bONCDZ800
Image via Tookany/Tacony-Frankford (TTF) Watershed Partnership Facebook.

“The impact on us is pretty serious,” said Julie Slavet, the executive director of the Tookany/Tacony-Frankford Watershed Partnership.

The partnership was founded in 2000 by the Philadelphia Water Department as a collaborative effort to protect water quality in the region as well as engage the community, provide stewardship of the waterways, and help restore the environment for the 33-square-mile watershed that covers parts of Montgomery County and Philadelphia.

So far, Cheltenham has paid $40,000 to the partnership each year, but it will only pay $20,000 for 2021.

The township believes that other municipalities should increase their contributions, some of which are significantly lower than the amount Cheltenham has been contributing.

“Check out our contributions made by our neighbor Abington Township, a large and well-funded municipality, whose parsimonious annual allocation of $2,500 to TTF reflects a lack of appreciation,” said township Commissioner Mitch Zigmund-Felt.

Read more about the Watershed Partnership in WHYY.

Comments / 0

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montgomery County, PA
Government
Cheltenham Township, PA
Government
City
Cheltenham Township, PA
County
Montgomery County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Abington Township, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipality#Whyy#Ttf#Township#The Watershed Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

If Philadelphia’s Collar Counties Like Montco Seem a Little Tight, It May Be From Years of Increasing Populations

The 2020 Census revealed a decade's worth of population shifts in Philadelphia and its collar counties. According to the first local and demographic results from the 2020 census, Philadelphia’s collar counties like Montgomery and Delco — and the city itself — have grown in the 2010-2020 decade. Philadelphia gained around 77,800 residents, and demographics shifted elsewhere, reported Michaelle Bond and John Duchneskie for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Philly’s Fastest Growing Companies Include a Whopping 17 From Montgomery County for PBJ’s Soaring 76

Seventeen companies from Montgomery County have been declared Soaring 76 winners by Philadelphia Business Journal for achieving sustained financial growth over a three-year period, as researched by Sharon Oliver for Philadelphia Business Journal. Seventy-six companies in the region have “accelerated at a fast pace over the past three years and...
Downingtown, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Hankin Group Starts Construction on Much-Anticipated Mixed-Use Community in Downingtown

Hankin Group has officially begun construction on the first phase of its latest community, River Station. The mixed-use, transit-oriented project will ultimately include more than 400 luxury apartments and 10,000 square feet of retail space and encompass the future site of the new Downingtown train station. It will also feature a pedestrian bridge connecting Johnsontown Park to the east bank of Brandywine Creek.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Recommends to Mask Up Again Indoors

The Montgomery County Commissioners in consultation with the Office of Public Health (OPH) has just announced that starting Monday, August 16, 2021, masking is now recommended indoors for the general public due to COVID-19. Today marks two weeks that Montgomery County has been in the substantial level of COVID-19 community...

Comments / 0

Community Policy