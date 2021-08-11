Cancel
Shreveport, LA

A crash involving a motorcyclist reported in north Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
A crash involving a motorcyclist reported in north Shreveport (Shreveport, LA)

On Tuesday morning, first responders arrived at the crash scene after reports of a traffic collision in north Shreveport.

Officers received information about a two-vehicle accident just before 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10 to the intersection of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue and N. Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. As per the preliminary reports, an SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

The circumstances that have led up to the crash remain unknown at this time. It is also unclear how many people received injuries and what is the severity of those injuries. Authorities have not released any other details regarding the wreck.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

August 11, 2021

August 11, 2021

