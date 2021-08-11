Moving to the cloud? Learn how to manage your cyber risks on the journey to cloud transformation

When we look at the major challenges facing customers today in the database world, most issues fall into four areas: risk, cost, complexity, and agility. Too often, when looking at modernization, we focus on “complexity” and “agility”, but we also need to look at lowering “risk” and improving “cost.” In this webcast from Nutanix, you’ll hear about the company’s vision for a hybrid cloud platform for database services, allowing customer to select a single control & data plane that can be leveraged seamlessly across their private and public cloud environments – no need to rely on multiple planes and vendors in order to run their databases and workloads in the hybrid environments of today.