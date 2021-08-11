Moving to the cloud? Learn how to manage your cyber risks on the journey to cloud transformation
Cloud adoption has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years. However, it brings forth a new set of cyber risks that endanger organizations and their customers. In the best-case scenario, these unknown cyber risks may result in increased costs, while in the worst-case scenario, these risks can lead to loss of customers, reputation, business, money and may even force smaller companies to shut shop.cybersecdn.com
Comments / 0