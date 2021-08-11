Cancel
Tensions rise over bid to rename Italy park for a Mussolini

By FRANCES D’EMILIO Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROME — A campaign by a right-wing member of the Italian government to rename a park in honor of Benito Mussolini’s younger brother is heating up political tensions. Economy Ministry Undersecretary Claudio Durigon, a lawmaker from the right-wing League party, wants to change the name of the park, which now honors two slain Sicilian anti-Mafia investigators. Durigon wants the park in the central city of Latina to go back to carrying the name of Arnaldo Mussolini, the younger brother of the Fascist dictator.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Giovanni Falcone
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Benito Mussolini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Italian#Economy Ministry#League Party#Sicilian#Fascist#Parliament#Democratic Party#Popolo D Italia
