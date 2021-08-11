Patoka River project beginning after years of delay

JASPER — After years of being delayed, Patoka River shelf construction underneath the dam near the Jasper City Mill is beginning. City Engineer Chad Hurm told the Board of Public Works and Safety Tuesday that Knies Construction is currently moving equipment to the location to get started. The project, which was originally slated to begin in 2018, has been continually delayed by high water levels at Patoka Lake. Construction work will include removing a sediment pile and installing a toe wood shelf.