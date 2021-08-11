Cancel
Lewis County, NY

Rabies bait drop in Lewis County starting August 16

By Delaney Keppner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health has announced that oral rabies vaccines will be dropped in several Lewis County towns. The United States Department of Agriculture, Wildlife Services will be distributing the bait from August 12 through August 16, weather permitting. The bait will be dropped by low-flying, fixed-wing airplanes over the Black River Valley and will target raccoons, skunks, and other wildlife to help stop the spread of rabies.

