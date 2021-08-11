Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

The Pennsylvania Vaccination Rate: Half of Us Have Had All Shots…But Half of Us Haven’t

Posted by 
MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xa83h_0bON9Scx00
Image via Pexels.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of the country is fully vaccinated. The current Pennsylvania vaccination rate is just a bit above that, writes The Washington Post.

The Keystone State has fully immunized 53.1 percent of its residents, more than 6.7 million residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JHMdR_0bON9Scx00
Pennsylvania’s current COVID-19 vaccination rate is just over 50 percent for both shots, but there is still progress to be made.
Image via The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, 8.5 million residents are halfway home, with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Therefore, 77 percent of the state’s eligible population (and 66.7 percent of its overall population) is at least partially protected against a coronavirus infection.

The rate of vaccine administration, however, has slowed.

In the past week, healthcare workers administered an average of 24,200 doses per day, 11 percent lower than the week before.

The Pennsylvania vaccination rate is currently lagging slightly behind that of neighboring New Jersey and Delaware in the percentage of fully vaccinated population.

New Jersey has fully immunized 59.1 percent of its residents, and Delaware is almost even with Pennsylvania at 53.3 percent.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is also ahead in the number of people who have received one shot at 67.2 percent, while Delaware lags behind Pennsylvania at 61.7 percent.

Read more about the vaccination rates in The Washington Post.

Comments / 4

MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
State
Washington State
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Home, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Washington, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Pexels#The Washington Post#The Keystone State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
Maine Statemainepublic.org

80% Of Maine Adults Have Had At Least One Shot Of COVID-19 Vaccine

A new milestone in Maine's COVID-19 vaccination effort: 80% of Maine adults have now had at least one dose, according to Democratic Gov. Janet Mills. Maine is now one of six states to have reached the 80% mark. Four states — Connecticut, Massachusetts, Hawaii and Vermont — obtained that threshold...
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Half of all Wisconsin residents are fully vaccinated

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The state of Wisconsin hit the halfway point in its effort to vaccinate everyone in the state. New numbers Friday show that 50 percent of all Wisconsin residents have been fully vaccinated. That number, which was released Friday by Wisconsin’s Dept. of Health Services, covers all...
HealthKVIA

U.S. health leaders to recommend vaccine boosters at 8 months

Federal health officials have been actively looking at whether extra shots for the vaccinated would be needed as early as this fall, reviewing case numbers in the U.S. as well as the situation in other countries such as Israel, where preliminary studies suggest the vaccine’s protection against serious illness dropped among those vaccinated in January.
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

CDC Issues Warning As Deadly Virus Found In Texas (And It's Not Covid)

The Centers For Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) recently issued a warning about a deadly disease in Texas caused by the Burkholderia Pseudomallei bacterium. Texas hospitals are currently being overwhelmed by Covid-19. Over 50,000 people have already died, and that number is set to rise exponentially over the coming months. So, if you were hoping that Covid-19 would be the only virus in Texas this year, I have bad news.
Posted by
The Independent

The eight states that make up half of all Covid cases in the US

Eight states now make up half of all coronavirus cases in the US, as infections continue to surge as a result of the more transmissible Delta variant.Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada and Texas make up approximately 51 per cent of patients across the nation, a CNN analysis has revealed.The high numbers come despite the fact that the eight states account for only around 24 per cent of the country’s population, the broadcaster said.Many of the states seeing surges are those with vaccination rates trailing behind the national average. However, outbreaks are also becoming more widespread across the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Axios

What the new vaccine data does and doesn't tell us

The new coronavirus vaccine data released yesterday by the CDC confirms what other recent research has been saying: The coronavirus vaccines' effectiveness against infection has decreased over time. Between the lines: There's little to no data that the vaccines' effectiveness against hospitalization will eventually follow suit. But the fact that...
Texas Statedoctorslounge.com

Texas Governor Has Breakthrough COVID Infection

Last Updated: August 18, 2021. WEDNESDAY, Aug. 18, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not experienced any symptoms, his office announced Tuesday. Abbott, who is fully vaccinated, is being treated with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies in an effort to shorten the duration...
HealthGenomeWeb

Boosters for the US

Adults in the US who received either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna SARS-CoV-2 vaccines will be eligible for a booster shot eight months after their initial inoculation, beginning toward the end of September, NPR reports. "We know that even highly effective vaccines become less effective over time," Vivek Murthy, the surgeon...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.

Comments / 4

Community Policy