The Pennsylvania Vaccination Rate: Half of Us Have Had All Shots…But Half of Us Haven’t

Image via Pexels.

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly half of the country is fully vaccinated. The current Pennsylvania vaccination rate is just a bit above that, writes The Washington Post.

The Keystone State has fully immunized 53.1 percent of its residents, more than 6.7 million residents.



Image via The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, 8.5 million residents are halfway home, with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine .

Therefore, 77 percent of the state’s eligible population (and 66.7 percent of its overall population) is at least partially protected against a coronavirus infection.

The rate of vaccine administration, however, has slowed.

In the past week, healthcare workers administered an average of 24,200 doses per day, 11 percent lower than the week before.

The Pennsylvania vaccination rate is currently lagging slightly behind that of neighboring New Jersey and Delaware in the percentage of fully vaccinated population.

New Jersey has fully immunized 59.1 percent of its residents, and Delaware is almost even with Pennsylvania at 53.3 percent.

Meanwhile, New Jersey is also ahead in the number of people who have received one shot at 67.2 percent, while Delaware lags behind Pennsylvania at 61.7 percent.

