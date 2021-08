State officials say production of oil and gas in North Dakota is holding steady. The latest figures released Friday show the state’s oil production from May to June has plateaued at about 1.1 million barrels per day for both months. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms characterizes the Bakken as a “sleeping giant.” The coronavirus pandemic put the industry to sleep and its struggling to wake up. The state’s oil production has recovered somewhat from last summer’s lows amid the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s far from the record 1.5 million barrels per day produced in late 2019.