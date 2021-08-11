Fact Check-Anthony Bourdain did not tweet that he has information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton

A fake tweet from late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, in which he appears to say that he has information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton, has been shared on social media.

The fabricated tweet has been circulating for several years (here), but has re-emerged in recent months in posts such as these here , here and here).

The posts seem to show a tweet from Bourdain’s Twitter on June 5, 2018. It reads: “I have information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.”

Bourdain died by suicide on June 8, 2018.

However, Reuters was unable to find any record of the tweet on Bourdain’s Twitter account (twitter.com/Bourdain), or in an archived version of his feed (here).

A fabricated tweet with the same wording has also been wrongly linked to high profile figures, like late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (here).

Reuters Fact Check has previously covered the false claim that Bourdain tweeted about trying bat soup from Wuhan weeks before his death (here).

VERDICT

False. Anthony Bourdain did not tweet that he has information that will lead to the arrest of Hillary Clinton.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our fact-checking work here .