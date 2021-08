These vegan meat brands are taking the food industry by storm, but only one can win the popular vote!. Beyond vs. Impossible: Which plant-based meat do Americans prefer? Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods both launched their innovative burger alternatives in 2016. While both plant-based food companies have since expanded their reach and now offer full lines of plant-based meat alternatives, including Beyond Breakfast Sausages and Impossible Chicken Nuggets, there is no denying that their burger products are the real OGs. Both Beyond and Impossible burgers are known for their authentic meaty taste—move over veggie patties!—but they come with glaring ingredient differences. Let’s talk burger specs!